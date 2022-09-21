Advanced search
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
02:34 2022-09-21 am EDT
10.42 EUR   -0.81%
02:07aUnicredit - purchases to start in current week, to be completed…
RE
02:06aUnicredit - second tranche of share buy-back programme is for up…
RE
02:02aUnicredit - announces launch of share buy-back programme…
RE
UNICREDIT - PURCHASES TO START IN CURRENT WEEK, TO BE COMPLETED…

09/21/2022 | 02:07am EDT
UNICREDIT - PURCHASES TO START IN CURRENT WEEK, TO BE COMPLETED BY NOV


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 431 M 18 411 M 18 411 M
Net income 2022 3 493 M 3 489 M 3 489 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 6,20%
Capitalization 21 241 M 21 218 M 21 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 76 671
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Average target price 14,69 €
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-22.45%21 218
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571