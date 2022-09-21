Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
UniCredit S.p.A.
News
Summary
UCG
IT0005239360
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
(UCG)
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
02:34 2022-09-21 am EDT
10.42
EUR
-0.81%
02:07a
Unicredit - purchases to start in current week, to be completed…
RE
02:06a
Unicredit - second tranche of share buy-back programme is for up…
RE
02:02a
Unicredit - announces launch of share buy-back programme…
RE
UNICREDIT - PURCHASES TO START IN CURRENT WEEK, TO BE COMPLETED…
09/21/2022 | 02:07am EDT
UNICREDIT - PURCHASES TO START IN CURRENT WEEK, TO BE COMPLETED BY NOV
© Reuters 2022
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
02:07a
Unicredit - purchases to start in current week, to be completed…
RE
02:06a
Unicredit - second tranche of share buy-back programme is for up…
RE
02:02a
Unicredit - announces launch of share buy-back programme…
RE
09/20
Austria Plans to Launch New July 2026-Dated Bond
DJ
09/20
Unicredit - launches new swift service to improve management of…
RE
09/20
Italy's UniCredit Seeks German Acquisitions to Boost Foothold in Europe, CEO Says
MT
09/20
UniCredit Seeks Acquisitions in Germany
CI
09/20
Unicredit CEO eyes acquisitions in Germany -Handelsblatt
RE
09/19
Dollar firm as Fed headlines big week for central banks
RE
09/19
German 10-year yield touches new high before Fed meeting
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
09/08
UNICREDIT
: Goldman sachs cuts target price to eur 17 from eur 19…
RE
09/07
UNICREDIT SPA
: Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
09/06
UNICREDIT SPA
: JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
18 431 M
18 411 M
18 411 M
Net income 2022
3 493 M
3 489 M
3 489 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,18x
Yield 2022
6,20%
Capitalization
21 241 M
21 218 M
21 218 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
76 671
Free-Float
87,4%
More Financials
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
10,50 €
Average target price
14,69 €
Spread / Average Target
39,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro
Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan
Chairman
Jingle Pang
Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis
Co-COO & General Manager
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
-22.45%
21 218
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-26.85%
347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-23.20%
278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-11.59%
211 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-9.52%
168 108
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-12.96%
151 571
More Results
