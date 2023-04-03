Advanced search
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:50:06 2023-04-03 am EDT
17.85 EUR   +2.53%
UNICREDIT: RESUMES PURCHASES OF TAX CREDITS FROM GOVT INCENTIVE…

04/03/2023 | 08:36am EDT
UNICREDIT: RESUMES PURCHASES OF TAX CREDITS FROM GOVT INCENTIVE SCHEMES FOR HOME RENOVATIONS


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 945 M 21 670 M 21 670 M
Net income 2023 5 218 M 5 669 M 5 669 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,25x
Yield 2023 5,68%
Capitalization 33 789 M 36 711 M 36 711 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 75 040
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,41 €
Average target price 21,95 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.31.18%36 711
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.83%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
