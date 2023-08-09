UNICREDIT SPA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
Today at 05:49 am
Share
Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 33.50.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Borsa Italiana - 06:06:58 2023-08-09 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.25 EUR
|+4.53%
|-1.66%
|+67.61%
|11:49am
|UNICREDIT SPA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|10:49am
|Italian Bank Shares Recover After Government Set Cap on Windfall Tax
|DJ
|UNICREDIT SPA : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|Italian Bank Shares Recover After Government Set Cap on Windfall Tax
|DJ
|UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|UNICREDIT SPA : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Milan attempts rebound; banks on top
|AN
|Italy Issues Clarification As Surprise Windfall Tax on Bank Profits Drag Stocks Down
|MT
|European banking shares tentatively rebound as Italy softens stance
|RE
|European shares rebound as Italy eases stance on bank levy
|RE
|Futures predict rebound; deflation in China
|AN
|Italy banks stocks regain ground as cap set on windfall tax
|RE
|Italy says new tax on banks won't amount to more than 0.1% of total assets
|RE
|Banking stocks sink Europeans; TIM good on Mib.
|AN
|Italy hits banks with 40% windfall tax
|RE
|Italy sets at 5% and 10% thresholds on net interest margin for bank windfall tax
|RE
|European Midday Briefing: Weak China Data Dampens Sentiment
|DJ
|Tax on extra profits sinks Piazza Affari
|AN
|Italian Bank Shares Plunge on Windfall Tax
|DJ
|Italian windfall tax sends euro zone bank stocks tumbling
|RE
|WDH/ShARES IN FOCUS: Italian special bank tax drags down bank shares
|DP
|Mib down; banks are the bearish driver
|AN
|European stocks dip as Italian banks, downbeat data weigh
|RE
|Gazprom Unit Files RUB46 Billion Claim Against UniCredit
|MT
|Gazprom subsidiary files $472-million lawsuit against UniCredit in Russia
|RE
|UNICREDIT - UNDERWRITES EUR 2.5 MLN MINIBOND BY VENIX…
|RE
|Italian lawmakers seek 10 times voting rights for listed firms
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+67.46%
|42 177 M $
|+25.30%
|42 071 M $
|-24.68%
|43 169 M $
|-15.79%
|43 522 M $
|+0.70%
|43 829 M $
|+8.05%
|43 875 M $
|+22.75%
|44 587 M $
|+15.88%
|44 925 M $
|+7.32%
|39 300 M $
|+2.96%
|38 464 M $