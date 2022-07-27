Log in
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
UniCredit S.p.A.
News
Summary
UCG
IT0005239360
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
(UCG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
09:29 2022-07-27 am EDT
9.282
EUR
+7.41%
09:15a
UNICREDIT SPA
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:10a
MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW
: July 27, 2022
07:49a
UNICREDIT
: 2Q22 and 1H22 (1) Group Results Excellent Financial Results, well positioned to face macroeconomic headwinds
AQ
UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
07/27/2022 | 09:15am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 12.20.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
17 937 M
18 164 M
18 164 M
Net income 2022
2 651 M
2 684 M
2 684 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,76x
Yield 2022
6,26%
Capitalization
17 476 M
17 697 M
17 697 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,96x
Nbr of Employees
78 571
Free-Float
95,8%
More Financials
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
8,64 €
Average target price
14,19 €
Spread / Average Target
64,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro
Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan
Chairman
Jingle Pang
Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis
Co-COO & General Manager
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
-36.19%
17 697
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-27.24%
332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-24.19%
265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.
-5.68%
222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-9.34%
162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-7.04%
161 723
More Results
