UNICREDIT SPA : UBS keeps its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Fintechs
The SPAC
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Fintechs
The SPAC
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
UniCredit S.p.A.
News
Summary
UCG
IT0005239360
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
(UCG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/25 06:22:30 am
10.386
EUR
+1.25%
06:09a
UNICREDIT SPA
: UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/24
UNICREDIT
: update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the period from 17 to 21 May 2021
PU
05/24
Mario Draghi Helps Pave Way for Italian Bank Mergers
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
UNICREDIT SPA : UBS keeps its Buy rating
05/25/2021 | 06:09am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 12.40.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
06:09a
UNICREDIT SPA
: UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/24
UNICREDIT
: update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the p..
PU
05/24
Mario Draghi Helps Pave Way for Italian Bank Mergers
DJ
05/24
TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Applied Materials, easyJet, Pfizer, Ralph Laur..
05/24
UNICREDIT SPA
: Raised to Buy by Berenberg
MD
05/24
Polymetal Agrees on New $400 Million Emissions-Linked Debt
DJ
05/24
MARKET CHATTER
: Italy Mulls Relaxed Merger Rules For Banks
MT
05/21
UNICREDIT S P A
: To Skip Coupon Payment After Posting Loss in 2020
MT
05/21
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL
: UniCredit to skip coupon payment after 2020 loss
RE
05/21
UNICREDIT SPA
: UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
17 290 M
21 190 M
21 190 M
Net income 2021
2 206 M
2 703 M
2 703 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,85x
Yield 2021
3,88%
Capitalization
22 952 M
28 045 M
28 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
82 003
Free-Float
87,6%
More Financials
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Average target price
10,47 €
Last Close Price
10,26 €
Spread / Highest target
32,6%
Spread / Average Target
2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target
-42,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Andrea Orcel
Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro
Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan
Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis
Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi
Co-Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.
34.13%
28 045
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
28.70%
495 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
40.65%
365 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-1.59%
273 326
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
23.05%
213 002
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
4.92%
201 577
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master