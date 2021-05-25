Log in
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UNICREDIT SPA : UBS keeps its Buy rating

05/25/2021 | 06:09am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 12.40.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 290 M 21 190 M 21 190 M
Net income 2021 2 206 M 2 703 M 2 703 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,85x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 22 952 M 28 045 M 28 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 82 003
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,47 €
Last Close Price 10,26 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.34.13%28 045
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.70%495 057
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.65%365 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%273 326
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.05%213 002
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%201 577