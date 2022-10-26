Advanced search
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13 2022-10-26 am EDT
11.51 EUR   -0.09%
02:58aUniCredit 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations; Lifts 2022 Guidance -- Update
DJ
02:10aUniCredit 3Q Profit Rose; Raises Guidance
DJ
02:01aCorrection: Italy's UniCredit Lifts FY22 Profit Outlook As Q3 Earnings Climb 31%
MT
UniCredit 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations; Lifts 2022 Guidance -- Update

10/26/2022 | 02:58am EDT
By Giulia Petroni


UniCredit SpA said Wednesday that earnings rose in the third quarter supported by lower loan loss provisions and lifted its full-year guidance on the back of a favorable interest rate environment and cost discipline.

The Italian bank's net profit came in at 1.71 billion euros ($1.69 billion), up from EUR1.06 billion a year earlier and ahead of analysts' estimates of EUR1 billion based on a company-compiled consensus.

Quarterly revenue increased to EUR4.83 billion from EUR4.44 billion during the same period a year earlier. Analysts had seen revenue at EUR4.51 billion, according to the same consensus.

UniCredit's net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--was EUR2.48 billion, up 9.8% on year.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio--a measure of a bank's capital strength--stood at 15.41% at the end of the quarter, compared with 15.73% at the end of the earlier quarter.

Third-quarter figures include Russia contribution.

In the full year, UniCredit said it now targets net profit above EUR4.8 billion and net interest income above EUR9.6 billion. Revenue is seen above EUR17.4 billion. Costs are expected to be under EUR9.4 billion, while the cost of risk around 25 basis points. Guidance excludes Russia.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0257ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 0.10% 11.52 Delayed Quote.-14.94%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.24% 60.75 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
