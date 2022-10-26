UniCredit 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations; Lifts 2022 Guidance -- Update

By Giulia Petroni

UniCredit SpA said Wednesday that earnings rose in the third quarter supported by lower loan loss provisions and lifted its full-year guidance on the back of a favorable interest rate environment and cost discipline.

The Italian bank's net profit came in at 1.71 billion euros ($1.69 billion), up from EUR1.06 billion a year earlier and ahead of analysts' estimates of EUR1 billion based on a company-compiled consensus.

Quarterly revenue increased to EUR4.83 billion from EUR4.44 billion during the same period a year earlier. Analysts had seen revenue at EUR4.51 billion, according to the same consensus.

UniCredit's net interest income--the difference between what lenders earn from loans and pay for deposits, and a key profit driver for retail banks--was EUR2.48 billion, up 9.8% on year.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio--a measure of a bank's capital strength--stood at 15.41% at the end of the quarter, compared with 15.73% at the end of the earlier quarter.

Third-quarter figures include Russia contribution.

In the full year, UniCredit said it now targets net profit above EUR4.8 billion and net interest income above EUR9.6 billion. Revenue is seen above EUR17.4 billion. Costs are expected to be under EUR9.4 billion, while the cost of risk around 25 basis points. Guidance excludes Russia.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 0257ET