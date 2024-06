June 26, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT

--Italian lender UniCredit has put forward a bid to buy Baltic bank Luminor, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Blackstone started a sales process for Luminor earlier this year and Hungary's OTP Bank put forward an offer for the lender last month, Bloomberg reports.

--Private funds managed by Blackstone own around 80% of Luminor--which operates in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia--while Norway's DNB Bank owns the remaining 20%.

--Luminor, UniCredit, OTP Bank and Blackstone didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/426w6yk4

