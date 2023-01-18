Advanced search
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
01/18/2023 04:48:44 am EST
14.59 EUR   -0.49%
04:33aUniCredit CEO says Europe may escape recession - CNBC
RE
01/17Italian Gaming Company Lottomatica Hires Banks For Potential EUR1 Billion IPO
MT
01/17Italy's Lottomatica picks banks for possible IPO -sources
RE
UniCredit CEO says Europe may escape recession - CNBC

01/18/2023 | 04:33am EST
Court hearing over Santander's withdrawn job offer to Orcel, in Madrid

MILAN (Reuters) - The European economy may be able to avoid the shallow recession expected this year though the effect of higher rates will made itself felt with a lag and it is hard to gauge its impact, the head of Italian bank UniCredit said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Davos to CNBC UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel also struck an upbeat note on credit quality, saying there had been no signs of deterioration up until December and the mood of heightened cautiousness among borrowers observed in October-November had improved since late December.

"Our view was a mild recession for this year, but since then, if we look at all the indicators we see, we probably see a risk on the upside so we're looking at something that could even be no recession. Now, there are significant risks in all of that," Orcel told CNBC.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 19 424 M
Net income 2022 4 605 M
Net Debt 2022 -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 28 367 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 75 858
Free-Float 90,6%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.10.44%30 641
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%412 995
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.23%276 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%219 234
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 237