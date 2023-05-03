Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:42:36 2023-05-03 am EDT
18.55 EUR   +5.23%
UniCredit CEO says no M&A targets make sense at current prices
RE
09:16aUnicredit : Raising the bar for next year
Alphavalue
07:36aUNICREDIT SPA : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit CEO says no M&A targets make sense at current prices

05/03/2023 | 10:16am EDT
Illustration shows Unicredit Bank logo

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel on Wednesday said buying back the banks' own shares was the best use of its money, with no merger and acquisition deal offering a valid alternative.

A 40% rise in UniCredit's share price this year has fuelled speculation that Orcel, who built his career in investment banking first at Merrill Lynch and then UBS, could consider an acquisition.

"We see today a much greater value to be created by repurchasing our stock at these levels than doing any M&A," Orcel told a media call after the bank reported bumper quarterly earnings.

With its roots in Italy's industrial heartland where it has twice the market share of UniCredit, Banco BPM is widely seen as the most obvious domestic target for Orcel, who in 2021 walked away from a proposed acquisition of state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Last month an Italian investor in both UniCredit and Banco BPM said that a merger would have "strategic value".

Speculation about an eventual takeover has fuelled gains in Banco BPM's shares, with France's Credit Agricole seen as another potential buyer after it became the single biggest shareholder last year with a stake it recently raised to 9.9%.

"I do believe that a number of targets are powered by speculation and at those levels they just don't make any sense," Orcel said.

"If ... the value proposition were to change, we would consider differently. But for the time being, it is what it is."

Banco BPM has a market capitalisation of around 5.5 billion euros ($6.1 billion), while the figure for UniCredit is some 36 billion euros.

Orcel has repeatedly said he would consider M&A deals provided they made strategic sense and did not derail capital distribution plans while boosting value for shareholders.

"There are a number of opportunities we see across Europe ... but financially we still represent the best value proposition for our investors."

($1 = 0.9066 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Valentina Za


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 2.59% 2.097 Real-time Quote.6.20%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. 2.61% 3.701 Real-time Quote.8.19%
UBS GROUP AG -2.26% 17.3 Delayed Quote.2.88%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 5.23% 18.552 Real-time Quote.32.81%
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 284 M 22 280 M 22 280 M
Net income 2023 5 350 M 5 876 M 5 876 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,28x
Yield 2023 5,71%
Capitalization 33 641 M 36 952 M 36 952 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 75 040
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 17,63 €
Average target price 22,60 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.32.81%37 565
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.29%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.98%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%230 575
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.34%168 019
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.18%151 997
