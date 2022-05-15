Log in
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/13 11:36:28 am EDT
9.696 EUR   +0.52%
01:19aUniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
RE
12:11aUnicredit And Citigroup Are Exploring Asset Swaps With Russian Financial Institutions - FT
RE
05/13Santander's board begins search for CEO Alvarez's replacement
RE
UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

05/15/2022 | 01:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive, Andrea Orcel, said in March it was considering pulling out of the country, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with matter.

Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. It provides trade finance to corporations and wealth management to billionaires around the world.

UniCredit received one offer from Interros group, the investment business owned by Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men and an oligarch who has not been sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union, but the Italian bank rejected the offer, the FT said.

Citi declined to comment. UniCredit and Interros did not immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

In March, UniCredit detailed its exposure to Russia, flagging a 7.4 billion euro loss in a worst case. It confirmed its cash dividends and plans for a share buyback, making the latter contingent on a key capital threshold.

Citi Chief executive Jane Fraser said last year the bank would divest its Russia consumer business along with a dozen other consumer businesses in Asia and EMEA markets that she said were too small to keep. Citi has since found buyers for many of those businesses.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 581 M 18 300 M 18 300 M
Net income 2022 2 634 M 2 742 M 2 742 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 21 180 M 22 046 M 22 046 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 78 571
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,70 €
Average target price 13,82 €
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-28.41%22 046
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%349 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.95%283 361
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.11%175 700
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.13%161 621