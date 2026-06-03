UniCredit has crossed the strategic 30% threshold in Commerzbank, strengthening its influence in a case that extends far beyond a simple tie-up between two banks. The move could serve as a major precedent for banking consolidation across Europe.

UniCredit has bolstered its position in Commerzbank by securing commitments for approximately 7.6% of the German bank's capital through its public exchange offer. When added to its 26.8% direct stake, the Italian bank's holding would reach roughly 34.4%, surpassing its self-imposed 30% target. The offer, which remains open until June 16, proposes 0.485 UniCredit shares for every Commerzbank share.



While crossing this threshold does not grant UniCredit total control over Commerzbank, it shifts the balance of power. The group led by Andrea Orcel now wields greater leverage while maintaining the flexibility to gradually increase its stake. Even if the offer fails to garner massive shareholder support, UniCredit can establish a long-term presence in the capital structure and influence the strategic direction of Germany's second-largest bank.



Commerzbank's management continues to advocate for an independent path, deeming the offer insufficient relative to its potential. This stance finds political resonance in Germany, where the state has remained a shareholder since the financial crisis and where the foreign takeover of a systemic institution remains a sensitive issue. The case is thus becoming a stress test for the European banking union, which encourages cross-border mergers but remains hampered by powerful national interests.



This offensive comes amid a period characterized by a long phase of primarily domestic consolidation. Since the financial crisis, the number of European credit institutions has contracted significantly, falling to 5,304 in 2023 according to the European Banking Federation. In Spain, one of the most striking examples, the number of banks has dropped from around 55 before the crisis to about a dozen following successive restructurings. In Greece, Cyprus, and the Baltic states, the top five banks now control nearly 90% or more of national assets.



While banking concentration has advanced sharply in several countries, Europe's major markets paradoxically remain more fragmented. In Germany, the top five institutions account for only about a third of banking assets, compared to a European average of nearly 69% according to ECB data. A merger with HypoVereinsbank, UniCredit's German subsidiary, would create a dominant player in the German market, reigniting the debate over national control of the banking sector.



In this context, the outcome of the transaction will be watched as a precedent for the entire European banking sector. Further progress by UniCredit would lend credibility to the concept of pan-European banking champions, better equipped to compete with major US banks, fintechs, and deeper capital markets. Conversely, a stalemate would confirm that European banking consolidation remains constrained by political borders, the lack of a common deposit insurance scheme, and restrictions on cross-border liquidity.