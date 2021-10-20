UniCredit: Fitch affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings

The Rating Agency Fitch Ratings affirmed UniCredit SpA's 'BBB-' 'Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ('IDR'), the 'F3' Short-Term Rating and the 'bbb-' Viability Rating (i.e. standalone rating).

The outlook has been affirmed at 'stable'.

SNP, Tier2 and AT1 ratings have been affirmed as well.

For further details please see Fitch Ratings' corresponding press release on the rating agency website www.fitchratings.com.

Milan, 20th October 2021

