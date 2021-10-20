Log in
UniCredit: Fitch affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings

10/20/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
The Rating Agency Fitch Ratings affirmed UniCredit SpA's 'BBB-' 'Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ('IDR'), the 'F3' Short-Term Rating and the 'bbb-' Viability Rating (i.e. standalone rating).

The outlook has been affirmed at 'stable'.

SNP, Tier2 and AT1 ratings have been affirmed as well.

For further details please see Fitch Ratings' corresponding press release on the rating agency website www.fitchratings.com.

Milan, 20th October 2021

Enquiries:

Media Relations:

e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations:

e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 467 M 20 341 M 20 341 M
Net income 2021 2 933 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 25 868 M 30 121 M 30 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 88,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,62 €
Average target price 12,66 €
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.51.94%30 100
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.07%498 175
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.35%383 053
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 152
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.32%208 957
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.80%201 205