UniCredit Mulls Cutting Back on Leasing Sale, Bloomberg Reports

--UniCredit is considering scaling back its leasing-unit sale after it received disappointing initial bids for the business, below its expectations of at least EUR350 million, Bloomberg News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Italian bank is reviewing alternatives, including the sale of a smaller piece of its assets, Bloomberg says, citing the sources.

--UniCredit declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/3RzkKh9

