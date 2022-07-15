Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:41 2022-07-15 am EDT
8.492 EUR   -0.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit Mulls Cutting Back on Leasing Sale, Bloomberg Reports

07/15/2022 | 09:09am EDT
--UniCredit is considering scaling back its leasing-unit sale after it received disappointing initial bids for the business, below its expectations of at least EUR350 million, Bloomberg News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Italian bank is reviewing alternatives, including the sale of a smaller piece of its assets, Bloomberg says, citing the sources.

--UniCredit declined to comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.


Full story: https://bloom.bg/3RzkKh9


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 0908ET

Financials
Sales 2022 17 932 M 17 953 M 17 953 M
Net income 2022 2 692 M 2 695 M 2 695 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,66x
Yield 2022 6,23%
Capitalization 17 453 M 17 474 M 17 474 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 78 571
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Average target price 14,39 €
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-37.25%17 474
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.57%146 838