Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 01:29:26 pm
7.706 EUR   -0.57%
01:06pUniCredit Nominates Andrea Orcel as New CEO
DJ
12:54pUNICREDIT S P A : Andrea Orcel designated Chief Executive Officer of UniCredit
PU
12:43pUNICREDIT S P A : Unanimously Designates Andrea Orcel CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit Nominates Andrea Orcel as New CEO

01/27/2021 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni

UniCredit SpA said Wednesday that it has nominated Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive officer, ending a monthslong research to replace Jean Pierre Mustier.

The Italian bank said the appointment will be confirmed upon approval at the upcoming annual general meeting on April 15.

The nomination marks the return of one of Europe's best-known bankers to the top tier of the sector in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and a prolonged period of negative interest rates.

Mr. Orcel left his role as the head of investment banking at UBS Group AG in 2018 after Banco Santander SA's executive chairman Ana Botin offered him the CEO position only to cancel it months later. Mr. Orcel is suing the Spanish bank for 100 million euros ($121.5 million).

He succeeds Mr. Mustier, who previously announced he would step down at the end of his term in April after clashing with the board over future strategy.

UniCredit said that, following the AGM, the appointment of all board members will be submitted to the European Central Bank.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1306ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -3.95% 2.4325 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
UBS GROUP AG -1.17% 13.075 Delayed Quote.6.09%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.77% 7.69 Delayed Quote.1.33%
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
01:06pUniCredit Nominates Andrea Orcel as New CEO
DJ
12:54pUNICREDIT S P A : Andrea Orcel designated Chief Executive Officer of UniCredit
PU
12:43pUNICREDIT S P A : Unanimously Designates Andrea Orcel CEO
RE
07:26aUNICREDIT S P A : European banks join forces on public cloud usage
PU
07:14aUNICREDIT S P A : is part of Bloomberg's 2021 Gender-Equality Index
PU
01/26UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
01/26NEWSMAKER-Andrea Orcel returns to shake up Italian banking
RE
01/26UNICREDIT S P A : to Pick Andrea Orcel as New CEO--3rd Update
DJ
01/26UniCredit to Pick Andrea Orcel as New CEO--Update
DJ
01/26UNICREDIT S P A : to Pick Andrea Orcel as New CEO
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 215 M 20 830 M 20 830 M
Net income 2020 -2 025 M -2 451 M -2 451 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,72x
Yield 2020 1,54%
Capitalization 17 264 M 20 997 M 20 889 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 83 621
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,10 €
Last Close Price 7,75 €
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman-Designate
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.1.33%20 997
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.97%401 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.80%267 656
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.60%266 114
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.18.57%199 359
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%197 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ