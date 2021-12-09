Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/09 05:42:00 am
12.438 EUR   +7.69%
05:34aUniCredit Issues FY21 Guidance, Sets FY24 Target
MT
05:17aUniCredit Plans to Distribute at Least $18 Billion by 2024, Shares Rise
DJ
05:10aEuropean shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment
RE
UniCredit Plans to Distribute at Least $18 Billion by 2024, Shares Rise

12/09/2021 | 05:17am EST
By Cristina Roca

UniCredit SpA plans to return at least 16 billion euros ($18.15 billion) to its shareholders by 2024 and grow net profit by 10% a year, it said Thursday, as it set targets for the next three years.

The bank, Italy's second-largest by assets, said it will aim to grow net profit by 10% a year and net revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 2% over 2021-2024.

At 0950 GMT, shares in UniCredit traded 7.5% higher at EUR12.41.

Return on tangible equity, a key profitability measure for banks, should be around 10% in 2024, UniCredit said. Cost-income ratio should be about 50% the same year.

UniCredit said that, for 2021, it will pay a cash dividend of about 30% of underlying net profit and top it up with share buybacks. Cash dividend will be about 35% of net profit the year after, and thereafter it will be at least 35% of net profit, with share buybacks to top up dividend distributions.

The bank also said it will invest EUR2.8 billion in digital and data capabilities over the span of the plan. It will make 3,600 net new hires, with 2,100 of the new jobs in the digital and data department.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-21 0517ET

Financials
Sales 2021 17 738 M 20 075 M 20 075 M
Net income 2021 1 461 M 1 653 M 1 653 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 25 712 M 29 142 M 29 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 11,55 €
Average target price 13,75 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.51.02%29 142
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.47%474 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.69%361 409
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 164
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%207 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%197 009