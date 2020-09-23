Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Summary 
Summary

UniCredit S p A : Aims to Sell Leasing, WealthCap Services in Germany -Reuters

09/23/2020 | 04:07am EDT

--UniCredit SpA is seeking to sell its German leasing operations and WealthCap, a Munich-based real estate investment subsidiary, Reuters reports citing two sources familiar with the matter.

--The Italian bank's leasing business in Germany has an equity value of around 500 million euros ($585.4 million), the news outlet says, citing one of the sources, while WealthCap's enterprise value is estimated at EUR150 million to EUR200 million, according to Reuters.

--The decision comes amid a restructuring where assets are shed in order to bolster financial strength and clean up the balance sheet, the news outlet says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3iYJFc4

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 17 331 M 20 252 M 20 252 M
Net income 2020 -1 837 M -2 147 M -2 147 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,94x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 15 513 M 18 165 M 18 128 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 83 685
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,32 €
Last Close Price 6,96 €
Spread / Highest target 72,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-46.51%18 165
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.63%290 467
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-30.67%243 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.03%218 422
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.84%172 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.80%139 966
