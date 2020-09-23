UniCredit S p A : Annex 1 Capital instruments and TLAC eligible instruments 30 June 2020

|
Capital instruments and TLAC eligible instruments main features template (*)
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
TLAC ELIGIBLE INSTRUMENTS
|
1
|
Issuer
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
HVB FUNDING TRUST II
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
UNICREDIT BANK AG
|
ALPINE CAYMAN ISLANDS LTD.
|
ALPINE CAYMAN ISLANDS LTD.
|
HVB FUNDING TRUST
|
HVB FUNDING TRUST III
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
UNICREDIT SPA
|
2
|
Unique identifier (1)
|
IT0005239360
|
XS0348222802
|
XS0503612250
|
XS0504566414
|
XS0527624059
|
XS0618847775
|
XS0849517650
|
XS0986063864
|
XS1046224884
|
XS1107890847
|
XS1426039696
|
XS1539597499
|
XS1619015719
|
XS1632222565
|
XS1631415582
|
XS1739839998
|
XS1953271225
|
XS1963834251
|
XS1972731787
|
XS2055089457
|
XS2101558307
|
XS2121441856
|
XS2196325331
|
XS0102826673
|
XS0062981500
|
AT0000541719
|
AT0000541669
|
XS0122710188
|
XS0123313636
|
XS0123117292
|
XS0134061893
|
XS0136314415
|
XS0137905153
|
XS0138428684
|
XS0139264682
|
A111_SL0040
|
XS0140394817
|
XS0140907626
|
XS0140691865
|
XS0140608398
|
XS0140838474
|
XS0141069442
|
AT0000539481
|
A111_SL0050
|
A111_SL0053
|
AT0000246814
|
XS0104764377
|
XS0105174352
|
XS0105656267
|
XS0114878233
|
XS0119485885
|
XS0120851174
|
DE000A0DD4K8
|
DE000A0DYW70
|
US404398AA77
|
US404399AA50
|
XS1596778008
|
IT0005159162
|
IT0005164568
|
IT0005176398
|
IT0005177032
|
IT0005177040
|
IT0005185381
|
IT0005188831
|
IT0005199267
|
IT0005204406
|
XS1596778263
|
IT0005253098
|
IT0005261117
|
IT0005273187
|
XS0242890878
|
XS0534449623
|
XS0590762992
|
XS0620245182
|
XS0620233097
|
XS0661287507
|
XS0762737749
|
XS0795512523
|
XS0846655255
|
XS0860543452
|
XS0890616013
|
XS0957620189
|
XS1055446931
|
XS1175330007
|
XS1325784517
|
XS1374865555
|
XS1400179906
|
XS1418864010
|
XS1439492817
|
XS1508450688
|
XS2017471553
|
XS2063547041
|
XS1917910884
|
XS1935310166
|
XS1935281631
|
XS1754213947
|
XS2021993212
|
XS2104967695
|
XS2104968404
|
XS2190134184
|
IT0005067027
|
IT0005070401
|
2a
|
Public or private placement
|
Public
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Private
|
Public
|
Private
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Public
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Public
|
Private
|
Private
|
Private
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Private
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
Public
|
3
|
Governing laws of the instrument (2)
|
Whole Instrument - Italian law (**)
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole instruments - english law, subordination provisions - italian law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Italian Law
|
english law, subordination provisions - italian law
|
New York Law; Subordinatioon provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - English Law; Subordinated provisions and contractual recognition of Bail in Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Italian Law
|
New York Law; Subordinatioon provisions - Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Italian Law
|
New York Law; Status of the Notes - Italian Law
|
Waiver, Improvement Agreement and the Subordinated Note - State of New York; Declaration, Certificates and the Charter - Delaware; Silent Partnership & Partnership Interests - Delaware and German law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Instrument - English Law Subordinated provisions - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Austrian Law
|
Whole instrument - German law
|
Whole instrument - German law
|
Whole instrument - German law
|
Whole instrument - German law
|
Whole instrument - German law
|
Whole instrument - German law
|
Whole Instrument - Cayman Law, Support Agreement - English Law Subordination Provision - Austrian Law
|
Whole Instrument - Cayman Law, Support Agreement - English Law Subordination Provision - Austrian Law
|
Waiver, Improvement Agreement and the Subordinated Note - State of New York; Declaration, Certificates and the Charter - Delaware; Silent Partnership & Partnership Interests - Delaware and German law
|
Waiver, Improvement Agreement and the Subordinated Note - State of New York; Declaration, Certificates and the Charter - Delaware; Silent Partnership & Partnership Interests - Delaware and German law
|
State of New York law, except for the provisions on the Status of the Senior Notes (ranking and waivers of set-off rights) which are governed by the Italian Law.
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
State of New York law, except for the provisions on the Status of the Senior Notes (ranking and waivers of set-off rights) which are governed by the Italian Law.
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
English Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
State of New York law, except for the provisions on the Status of the Non Preferred Senior Notes (ranking /subordination and waivers of set-off rights) which are governed by the Italian Law.
|
State of New York law, except for the provisions on the Status of the Non Preferred Senior Notes (ranking /subordination and waivers of set-off rights) which are governed by the Italian Law.
|
State of New York law, except for the provisions on the Status of the Non Preferred Senior Notes (ranking /subordination and waivers of set-off rights) which are governed by the Italian Law.
|
English Law, except for the provisions on the Status of the Notes (ranking /subordination and waivers of set-off rights) and on the Contractual recognition of statutory bail-in powers, which are governed by the Italian Law.
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
Italian Law
|
3a
|
Contractual recognition of write down and conversion powers of resolution authorities
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
YES
|
Regulatory treatment
|
4
|
Transitional CRR II rules
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (**)
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Additional Tier 1
|
5
|
Post-transitional CRR II rules (3)
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (**)
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Ineligible (***)
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Ineligible
|
Ineligible
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Tier 2
|
Ineligible (***)
|
Ineligible
|
Ineligible
|
Ineligible
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Ineligible (***)
|
Ineligible (***)
|
Ineligible (***)
|
Ineligible (***)
|
6
|
Eligible at: solo; consolidated; solo & consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Solo & Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
Consolidated
|
7
|
Instrument type
|
Ordinary shares
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 and 484 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 51 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Silent Partnership Certificates - Art. 51 and 484 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Loan - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Loan - Art. 62 CRR
|
Loan - Art. 62 CRR
|
Notes - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Bond - Art. 62 CRR
|
Preferred Securities - Art. 51 and 484 CRR
|
Preferred Securities - Art. 51 and 484 CRR
|
Silent Partnership Certificates - Art. 51 and 484 CRR
|
Silent Partnership Certificates - Art. 51 and 484 CRR
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Preferred
|
Subordinated
|
Subordinated
|
8
|
Amount recognised in regulatory capital or eligible liabilities (Currency in million) (4) (5) (6)
|
21.036 (**)
|
56
|
8
|
18
|
212
|
118
|
696
|
997
|
898
|
991
|
748
|
495
|
1,237
|
48
|
888
|
990
|
996
|
992
|
1,109
|
1,242
|
1,244
|
1,240
|
1,327
|
15
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
20
|
30
|
46
|
55
|
35
|
12
|
60
|
36
|
25
|
94
|
15
|
50
|
7
|
125
|
30
|
11
|
7
|
2
|
0
|
39
|
11
|
12
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
95
|
50
|
19
|
18
|
608
|
24
|
30
|
309
|
47
|
25
|
393
|
166
|
1,196
|
500
|
1,101
|
8
|
4
|
9
|
3
|
200
|
8
|
0
|
37
|
2
|
4
|
20
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
32
|
70
|
1,080
|
181
|
41
|
35
|
865
|
1,243
|
944
|
2,677
|
2,230
|
446
|
1,492
|
726
|
1,165
|
729
|
1,241
|
16
|
14
|
-
|
BuyBacks
|
-
|
-
|
BuyBacks
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
BuyBacks and amortisation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
Nominal amount of instrument: original amount of currency of issuance (in million)
|
Without nominal value
|
125
|
50
|
50
|
500
|
750
|
1,500
|
1,000
|
1,250
|
1,000
|
750
|
500
|
1,250
|
50
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
1,500
|
100
|
10,000
|
20
|
5
|
20
|
30
|
46
|
55
|
35
|
12
|
60
|
40
|
28
|
95
|
50
|
50
|
63
|
125
|
100
|
40
|
25
|
20
|
15
|
39
|
12
|
15
|
8
|
14
|
10
|
250
|
150
|
300
|
200
|
750
|
100
|
37
|
350
|
100
|
50
|
450
|
169
|
1,491
|
786
|
1,250
|
25
|
25
|
15
|
750
|
200
|
9
|
5
|
42
|
4
|
4
|
20
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
3,500
|
3
|
32
|
70
|
1,100
|
182
|
5,000
|
35
|
1,000
|
1,250
|
1,000
|
3,000
|
2,500
|
500
|
1,500
|
750
|
1,250
|
750
|
1,250
|
750
|
750
|
Nominal amount of instrument: original amount - currency of issuance
|
N/A
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
GBP
|
JPY
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
EUR
|
USD
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
EUR
|
SKK
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
RUB
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
JPY
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
USD
|
USD
|
USD
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
EUR
|
Nominal amount of instrument: conversion of original amount in Euro (€ mln)
|
N/A
|
125
|
50
|
50
|
500
|
750
|
1,500
|
1,000
|
908
|
1,000
|
750
|
500
|
1,250
|
50
|
893
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
1,108
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
1,326
|
153
|
72
|
20
|
5
|
20
|
30
|
46
|
55
|
35
|
12
|
60
|
45
|
21
|
95
|
50
|
50
|
63
|
125
|
100
|
40
|
25
|
20
|
15
|
39
|
12
|
15
|
8
|
14
|
10
|
250
|
150
|
294
|
186
|
703
|
100
|
37
|
309
|
100
|
45
|
404
|
169
|
1,491
|
786
|
1,172
|
22
|
22
|
15
|
20
|
200
|
9
|
5
|
42
|
4
|
4
|
20
|
10
|
3
|
5
|
80
|
3
|
32
|
70
|
1,100
|
182
|
41
|
35
|
1,000
|
1,250
|
1,000
|
2,645
|
2,190
|
438
|
1,500
|
750
|
1,250
|
750
|
1,250
|
750
|
750
|
9a
|
Issue price
|
N/A
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99
|
100
|
99
|
99
|
99
|
100
|
100
|
99
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
79
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
85
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
92
|
89
|
89
|
91
|
93
|
100
|
100
|
91
|
100
|
47
|
84
|
100
|
100
|
99
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
9b
|
Redemption price
|
N/A
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
142
|
160
|
185
|
142
|
148
|
100
|
100
|
145
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
10
|
Accounting classification
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
Liability - amortised cost
|
11
|
Original date of issuance
|
N/A
|
3/3/08
|
4/21/10
|
4/23/10
|
7/21/10
|
4/19/11
|
10/31/12
|
10/28/13
|
4/3/14
|
9/10/14
|
6/3/16
|
12/21/16
|
5/22/17
|
6/14/17
|
6/19/17
|
12/20/17
|
2/20/19
|
3/19/19
|
4/2/19
|
9/23/19
|
1/15/20
|
2/19/20
|
6/30/20
|
10/13/99
|
3/12/96
|
10/6/00
|
8/1/00
|
1/24/01
|
1/25/01
|
1/25/01
|
8/20/01
|
10/1/01
|
10/30/01
|
11/5/01
|
12/5/01
|
12/17/01
|
12/27/01
|
12/27/01
|
12/27/01
|
12/27/01
|
12/27/01
|
12/28/01
|
11/30/01
|
10/19/01
|
12/3/01
|
2/14/96
|
11/26/99
|
12/13/99
|
12/21/99
|
8/1/00
|
10/23/00
|
12/22/00
|
10/28/04
|
2/22/05
|
7/15/99
|
10/22/99
|
4/12/17
|
3/9/16
|
3/16/16
|
5/16/16
|
6/10/16
|
5/25/16
|
5/31/16
|
6/30/16
|
6/30/16
|
8/31/16
|
4/12/17
|
5/23/17
|
7/19/17
|
7/18/17
|
2/6/06
|
8/25/10
|
2/7/11
|
6/1/11
|
6/1/11
|
10/3/11
|
7/2/12
|
6/21/12
|
10/26/12
|
1/2/13
|
2/15/13
|
8/5/13
|
5/30/14
|
1/26/15
|
12/2/15
|
3/4/16
|
4/22/16
|
5/26/16
|
7/12/16
|
10/24/16
|
6/25/19
|
10/9/19
|
12/4/18
|
1/15/19
|
1/15/19
|
1/18/18
|
7/3/19
|
1/20/20
|
1/20/20
|
6/16/20
|
12/16/14
|
1/20/15
|
12
|
Perpetual or dated
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Perpetual
|
Perpetual
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
Dated
|
13
|
Original maturity date
|
No Maturity
|
3/3/23
|
4/21/21
|
4/25/22
|
No Maturity
|
4/19/21
|
10/31/22
|
10/28/25
|
No Maturity
|
No Maturity
|
1/3/27
|
No Maturity
|
No Maturity
|
6/14/32
|
6/19/32
|
No Maturity
|
2/20/29
|
No Maturity
|
4/2/34
|
9/23/29
|
1/15/32
|
No Maturity
|
6/30/35
|
10/13/36
|
3/12/21
|
10/6/20
|
8/1/20
|
1/24/31
|
1/25/31
|
1/25/31
|
8/20/33
|
10/31/31
|
10/30/31
|
12/31/31
|
12/5/31
|
12/15/46
|
12/27/31
|
12/27/21
|
12/27/26
|
12/27/21
|
12/27/29
|
12/28/21
|
11/29/21
|
10/19/21
|
12/2/21
|
2/26/21
|
11/19/29
|
12/13/24
|
12/21/29
|
8/3/20
|
10/23/20
|
12/22/20
|
No Maturity
|
No Maturity
|
6/30/31
|
10/22/31
|
4/12/27
|
3/9/26
|
3/16/23
|
5/16/22
|
6/10/26
|
5/25/23
|
5/31/23
|
6/30/23
|
6/30/23
|
8/31/24
|
4/12/22
|
5/23/23
|
7/19/23
|
7/18/25
|
2/6/26
|
8/25/22
|
7/1/21
|
12/1/26
|
12/1/26
|
1/3/22
|
1/2/23
|
6/21/22
|
10/26/22
|
1/2/24
|
2/15/23
|
8/5/23
|
7/30/21
|
1/26/35
|
12/2/25
|
3/4/23
|
4/22/27
|
5/26/26
|
7/12/21
|
10/24/26
|
6/25/25
|
4/9/25
|
12/4/23
|
1/14/22
|
1/14/22
|
1/18/23
|
7/3/25
|
1/20/26
|
1/20/30
|
6/16/26
|
2/16/22
|
3/20/22
|
14
|
Issuer call subject to prior Supervisory approval (7)
|
N/A
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NO
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
YES
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
YES
|
YES
|
N/A
|
YES
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
15
|
Optional call date
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7/21/20
|
-
|
-
|
10/28/20
|
6/3/24
|
9/10/21
|
1/3/22
|
6/3/22
|
6/3/23
|
6/14/27
|
6/19/27
|
6/3/25
|
2/20/24
|
6/3/26
|
4/2/29
|
9/23/24
|
1/15/27
|
6/3/27
|
6/30/30
|
10/13/34
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2/26/16
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10/28/11
|
3/22/12
|
6/30/29
|
10/22/29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1/26/25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6/25/24
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7/3/24
|
1/20/25
|
-
|
6/16/25
|
-
|
-
|
Contingent call dates and redemption amount
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: at any interest payment date or reset date at principal amount + accrued interest; Additional Event: at any interest payment date or reset date at principal amount + accrued interest
|
-
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: at principal amount + accrued interest; Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest; Additional Event: at principal amount + accrued interest
|
Regulatory call: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Tax Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Additional Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interests; Tax Event: early redemption amount + accrued interests;
|
Regulatory call: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Tax Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Additional Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest
|
Regulatory call: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Tax Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: 100 + accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: 100 + accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Tax Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interests; Tax Event: early redemption amount + accrued interests;
|
Regulatory call: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Tax Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interests; Tax Event: early redemption amount + accrued interests;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interests; Tax Event: Early redemption amount + accrued interests;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: Early redemption amount + accrued interests;
|
Regulatory call: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest; Tax Event: Prevailing Principal Amount + any accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest; Tax Event: 100 + accrued interest;
|
Regulatory call: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount; Tax Event: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount; Additional Event: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount
|
Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
-
|
-
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
-
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
Tax Event: on any interest payment date at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest;
|
-
|
-
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest ; Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest and unpaid dividends;
|
Regulatory call: 100 + accrued interest ; Tax Event: at principal amount + accrued interest and unpaid dividends;
|
Regulatory call: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount; Tax Event: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount; Additional Event: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount
|
Regulatory call: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount; Tax Event: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount; Additional Event: Equal to the greater of (i) the Current Nominal Value plus accrued and unpaid Distributions for the then current Distribution Period and (ii) the Make Whole Amount
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at Amortised Face Amount, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at Amortised Face Amount, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at Amortised Face Amount, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
Tax call; MREL / TLAC disqualification call; redemption at 100, plus accrued interest
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
NO
|
Semi-annually
|
Semi-annually
|
NO
|
Semi-annually
|
Semi-annually
|
NO
|
NO
|
Semi-annually
|
NO
|
Semi-annually
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
Semi-annually
|
NO
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Anytime after call date with notice
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Semi-annually
|
Annually
|
Semi-annually
|
Semi-annually
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Coupons/dividends
|
17
|
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed reset
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Zero-coupon
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Zero-coupon
|
Zero-coupon
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Fixed
|
Floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed to floating
|
Fixed
|
Fixed to floating
|
Floating
|
Floating
|
18
|
Coupon rate and any related index
|
N/A (**)
|
6,04% p.a.
|
5,00% p.a.
|
5,05% p.a.
|
9,375% p.a. from issue date to 21/07/2020, equivalent to MS + 6,49%; Euribor 3M + 7,49% after 21/07/2020
|
6,125% p.a.
|
6,95% p.a
|
5.75% p.a., after the call, 5Y Swap + 410 bps
|
8,00% p.a until 03/06/2024; therafter fixed every 5 years for 5Y MS + 5,18%
|
6.75% p.a until 10 September 2021; therafter fixed every 5 years for 5-Year Mid-Swap Rate + 610bps
|
4.375% p.a. from Issue Date to 02/01/2022 payable annually; 4.316% p.a. + 5 Year Mid-Swap Rate after 02/01/2022
|
9.25% p.a. until 3 June 2022; thereafter fixed every 5 years for 5-year Mid-Swap Rate + 930bps
|
6.625% p.a. until 3 June 2023; thereafter fixed every 5 years for 5-year Mid-Swap Rate + 638.7bps
|
4,50% p.a. from Issue Date to 14/06/2019 payable semiannually; 2,24% p.a. + Euribor 6m after 14/06/2019
|
5,861% p.a. from Issue Date to 19/06/2027 payable semiannually; 3,703% p.a. + 5Y US Dollar Mid Swap Rate after 19/06/2027 payable semiannually
|
5.375% p.a. until 3 June 2025; thereafter fixed every 5 years for 5-year Mid-Swap Rate + 492.5 bps
|
4.875% p.a. from Issue Date to 20/02/2024 payable annually; 4.739% p.a. + 5 Year Mid-Swap Rate after 20/02/2024
|
7.50% p.a. until 3 June 2026; thereafter fixed every 5 years for 5-year Mid-Swap Rate + 733.4 bps
|
7.296% per annum paid on a semiannual basis until the Issuer Call Date and thereafter the then 5-Year Mid-Swap Rate + 4.914%, until the Maturity Date
|
Fixed rate of 2.000% per annum until the Issuer Call Date and thereafter the then 5-Year Mid-Swap Rate + 2.400%, until the Maturity Date
|
Fixed rate of 2.731% per annum until the Issuer Call date and thereafter the then 5-Year Mid-Swap Rate + 2.800%, until the Maturity Date
|
Fixed rate of 3.875% per annum until the First Reset Date (3 June 2027) and thereafter reset every 5 years to the then 5-Year Mid-Swap Rate + Margin
|
5.459% per annum until the Issuer Call date and thereafter the then 5-Year Constant Maturity Treasury Rate (CMT Rate) + 4.750%, until the Maturity Date, paid semi-annually
|
7,76% p.a.
|
6,30% p.a.
|
6,5% p.a.
|
7,1% payable until 31/07/2005, thereafter 1,8 x 10yJPYCMS, floor: 3,25%, cap: 8,25%
|
Euribor 3M + 0,39% p.a.
|
Euribor 6M + 0,3925% payable semi-annually
|
Euribor 3M + 0,35% payable quarterly
|
Euribor 3M + 0,52% payable quarterly
|
Euribor 3M + 0,49% payable quarterly
|
5,935% p.a.
|
Euribor 3M + 0,50% payable quarterly
|
6,21% p.a.
|
USD 130.000 per month/ 5,673% p.a.
|
Euribor 3M + 0,48% payable quarterly
|
Euribor 3M + 0,48% payable quarterly
|
Euribor 6M + 0,50% payable semi-annually
|
5,80% p.a.
|
Euribor 6M + 0,52% payable semi-annually
|
Euribor 6M + 0,48% payable semi-annually
|
6,00% p.a.
|
6,01% p.a.
|
5,51% p.a.
|
Euribor 6M + 0,20% payable semi-annually
|
Euribor 6M + 0,62%
|
2,00% p.a. from issue date to 13/12/2004; 9,00% p.a. from 13/12/2004.
|
5,00% p.a.
|
Euribor 6M + 0,65%
|
Euribor 3M + 0,70%
|
67% of Euro CMS 10y, with a min. of 4,85% and a max of 5,85%
|
1Y 6,00%, max between 8,00% and CMS euro 10y + 0,10% from 28/10/2005. Payable semi-annually
|
1Y 7,5% payable in arrear, max between 8,00% and euro CMS 10 y + 0,15% from second year to maturity.
|
8,741% p.a.
|
9% payable semi-annually
|
4.625% p.a. paid semi-annually
|
2% p.a. paid quarterly till March 2018 and EURIBOR 3M+0.5% till maturity
|
EURIBOR 3M + 1.35%
|
2.80% p.a. paid quarterly
|
0%
|
1.8% 25/05/2018 - 2.3% 25/05/2019 - 2.7% 25/05/2020 - 3.2% 25/05/2021 - 3.7% 25/05/2022 - 4.1% 25/05/2023
|
3% p.a. paid quarterly till May 2019 and USD LIBOR 3M +1.03% till maturity
|
1.12% p.a. paid quarterly till June 2019 and EURIBOR 3M + 0.5% till maturity
|
2% p.a. paid quarterly till June 2018 and EURIBOR 3M + 0.7% till maturity
|
2.25% p.a. paid quarterly until August 2018 and EURIBOR 3M + 0.7% till maturity
|
3.75% p.a. paid semi-annually
|
4% p.a. paid quarterly till May 2019 and USD LIBOR 3M +0.73% till maturity
|
3% p.a. paid quarterly till July 2019 and USD LIBOR 3M +0.50% till maturity
|
2% p.a. paid quarterly till July 2019 and EURIBOR 3M +0.50% till maturity
|
4.03% p.a.
|
4.35% p.a.
|
0.5% p.a.
|
0.4% p.a.
|
0.4% p.a.
|
0.5% p.a.
|
0.4% p.a.
|
5.1% p.a.
|
4.7% p.a.
|
0.35% p.a.
|
EURIBOR 3M +1.8%
|
0%
|
0%
|
2.36% p.a.
|
2.13% p.a.
|
2% p.a.
|
2.2% p.a.
|
1.36% p.a. paid semi-annualy
|
EURIBOR 3M + 1.16%
|
2.125% p.a.
|
1.25% p.a. paid annually till June 2024 and EURIBOR 3M + 1.55% till maturity
|
0.5% p.a. paid annually
|
7.83% p.a.
|
6.572% p.a.
|
USD LIBOR 3M + 3.9%
|
1% p.a.
|
1.625% p.a. paid annually till July 2024 and then EURIBOR 3M + 1.90% paid quarterly till maturity
|
Fixed rate of 1.2% per annum until the Issuer Call date and thereafter a floating rated indexed to EURIBOR3M + 1.35% , until the Maturity Date
|
1.8% p.a.
|
1.25% paid annually until 16/06/2025 and then EURIBOR 3M + 1.60% p.a. paid quarterly til maturity
|
EURIBOR 3M + 2.25%
|
EURIBOR 3M + 2.25%
|
19
|
Existence of a dividend stopper
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
EU-20a
|
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory - in terms of timing
|
Fully discretionary (**)
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Partially discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Partially discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Partially discretionary
|
Partially discretionary
|
Partially discretionary
|
Partially discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory - in terms of timing - reasons for discretion
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
No distributable profit; Prohibited by regulator; Capital Deficiency; Dividend pusher
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items; Distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount; Loss Absorption Event
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items;distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount;Loss Absorption Event
|
-
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items;Distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount;Loss Absorption Event;Full discretion at the option of the issuer;
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items;Distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount;Loss Absorption Event;Full discretion at the option of the issuer;
|
-
|
-
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items;Distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount;Loss Absorption Event;Full discretion at the option of the issuer;
|
-
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items;Distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount;Loss Absorption Event;Full discretion at the option of the issuer;
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Insufficient Available Distributable Items;Distributions exceeding Maximum Distributable Amount;Loss Absorption Event;Full discretion at the option of the issuer;
|
-
|
Capital deficiency; Dividend pusher
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Capital Deficiency, Regulatory prohibition; Dividend pusher
|
Capital Deficiency, Regulatory prohibition; Dividend pusher
|
Capital deficiency; Dividend pusher
|
Capital deficiency; Dividend pusher
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
Not relevant
|
EU-20b
|
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory - in terms of amount
|
Fully discretionary (**)
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Partially discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Fully discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Partially discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Partially discretionary
|
Partially discretionary
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
Mandatory
|
21
|
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
|
N/A
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
22
|
Noncumulative or cumulative
|
N/A (**)
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Non cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
Cumulative
|
23
|
Convertible or non-convertible (8)
|
N/A
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
Non Convertible
|
24
|
If convertible, conversion trigger(s)
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
25
|
If convertible, fully or partially
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
26
|
If convertible, conversion rate
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
27
|
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
28
|
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
29
|
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
30
|
Write-down features
|
N/A
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
31
|
If write-down, write down triggers
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Capital deficiency
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
-
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
-
|
-
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
-
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Group or Issuer CET1 < 5.125% or the minimum trigger event ratio specified by the Regulation
|
-
|
Capital deficiency
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Capital deficiency
|
Capital deficiency
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
32
|
If write-down, full or partial
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Fully or partially
|
Fully or partially
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
33
|
If write-down, permanent or temporary
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Temporary
|
Temporary
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
34
|
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism (9)
|
N/A
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Pari-passu and prorata with Core Tier 1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
If the Issuer or if permitted the Group records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
If the Issuer or if permitted the Group records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
-
|
If the Issuer or if permitted the Group records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
If the Issuer records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
-
|
-
|
If the Issuer records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
-
|
If the Issuer records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
If the Issuer records a net profit, the Issuer may, in its full discretion and subject to the Maximum Distributable Amount, increase the Prevailing Principal Amount of each note up to a maximum of the initial principal amount on a pro-rata basis with similar AT1 notes
|
-
|
Each profit available is used to write-up to par
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Each profit available is used to write-up to par
|
Each profit available is used to write-up to par
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
34a
|
Type of subordination
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Statutory
|
Statutory
|
Statutory
|
Statutory
|
Statutory
|
Statutory
|
Statutory
|
N/A
|
Contractual
|
Contractual
|
EU-34b
|
Ranking of the instrument in normal insolvency proceedings
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 4
|
IT 3
|
IT 3
|
IT 3
|
IT 3
|
IT 3
|
IT 3
|
IT 3
|
IT 4
|
IT 2
|
IT 2
|
35
|
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (instrument type immediately senior to instrument)
|
Additional Tier 1
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
Senior non preferred
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
Senior non preferred
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
Senior non preferred
|
T2 and other pari passu subordinated instruments
|
Senior non preferred
|
Tier 2
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Subordinated instruments
|
Senior - Senior non preferred
|
Senior - Senior non preferred
|
Senior - Senior non preferred
|
Senior - Senior non preferred
|
Senior - Senior non preferred
|
Senior - Senior non preferred
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Tier 2
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Other deposits
|
Senior preferred
|
Senior preferred
|
Senior preferred
|
Senior preferred
|
Senior preferred
|
Senior preferred
|
Senior preferred
|
Other deposits
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
Senior Non Preferred
|
36
|
Non-compliant transitioned features
|
NO (**)
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
YES
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
NO
|
YES
|
YES
|
37
|
If yes, specify non-compliant features
|
(**)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Step-up, Subsequent Calls, Not fully discretionary, Dividend pusher, Recapitalization hindering
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Missing waiver of set-off rights
|
Missing waiver of set-off rights
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dated instrument, Dividend pusher, Accelerated write-up, Recapitalization hindering, Not fully discretionary
|
Missing waiver of set-off rights
|
Missing waiver of set-off rights
|
Missing waiver of set-off rights
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dividend Pusher, Recapitalization hindering, Repayment not subject to prior permission of the competent authority
|
Dividend Pusher, Recapitalization hindering, Repayment not subject to prior permission of the competent authority
|
Dated instrument, Dividend pusher, Accelerated write-up, Recapitalization hindering, Not fully discretionary
|
Dated instrument, Dividend pusher, Accelerated write-up, Recapitalization hindering, Not fully discretionary
|
-
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
-
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Set off or netting agreement - Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
Early redemption or repurchase not subject to competent authority authorization - Holder's right to accelerate payments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Contractual Amortisation
|
Contractual Amortisation
|
37a
|
Link to the full term and conditions of the intrument (signposting) (10)
|
-
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
Please refer to note 10 in sheet "Notes".
|
(*) 'N/A' if the information is not applicable
|
(**) The amount includes €609 million reclassified under Additional Tier 1 Capital for €517 million and under Tier 2 for €92 million, related to the ordinary shares underlying the Usufruct contract (Cashes). With this respect, the information marked with double asterisk differ in the fields below as follows:
|
(***) The instruments are under the grandfathering regime of CRR article 484-491, which is applicable until 31.12.2021.
|
(***) The instruments are under the grandfathering regime of CRR article 484-491, which is applicable until 31.12.2021.
|
(***) The instruments are under the grandfathering regime of CRR article 484-491, which is applicable until 31.12.2021.
|
(***) The instruments are under the grandfathering regime of CRR article 484-491, which is applicable until 31.12.2021.
|
(***) The instruments are under the grandfathering regime of CRR article 484-491, which is applicable until 31.12.2021.
|
(***) The instruments are under the grandfathering regime of CRR article 484-491, which is applicable until 31.12.2021.
|
• Field 3: Italian Law (ordinary shares and usufruct), Luxembourg Law (company swap agreement and Cashes)
|
• Field 4: Additional Tier 1
|
• Field 5(3): Tier 2
|
• Field 8: 609 millions
|
• Field 18: 4.9 * ((Euribor 3m + 4.50%), plus dividend adjustment equal to excess over 8% dividend yield paid on ordinary shares)
|
• Field 20a: Mandatory upon the occurrence of the payment conditions described in the Usufruct
|
• Field 20b: Mandatory upon the occurrence of the payment conditions described in the Usufruct
|
• Field 22: Non cumulative
|
• Field 36: Yes
|
• Field 37: Not discretionary, upon the occurrence of the payment conditions described in the Usufruct