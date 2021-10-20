Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : CFI magazine names UniCredit as Best Social Impact Bank in Europe for the second time

10/20/2021 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UniCredit has been named by Capital Finance International magazine (CFI.co) as the Best Social Impact Bank in Europe in 2021. For the second year in a row, the magazine has selected UniCredit as the leading institution for making a strong contribution towards positive social impact to support the real economy across Europe.

The judges highlighted UniCredit's commitment to a robust value system and significant efforts in integrating sustainability across its capital strategies. Furthermore, the bank's offer of concrete solutions for sustainable development, including financial education for the youth and capacity-building programmes for female entrepreneurs were commended as well as UniCredit's clear progress on several ambitious ESG targets.

Commenting on the award, Roberta Marracino, Head of Group ESG Strategy & Impact Banking, said: "We are extremely proud to once again be acknowledged by CFI as the Best Social Impact Bank in Europe. We continue to work hard towards our ESG goals with a strong commitment to support our clients and communities in the current transition phase, ensuring a just pathway for all towards an increasingly inclusive and sustainable economy and society."

Since first launch in Italy at the end of 2017, UniCredit's Social Impact Banking (SIB) programme has provided over 5270 loans, including impact finance and microcredit, across 11 UniCredit markets to support social entrepreneurs and initiatives with a measurable positive social impact amounting to a total of more than 295 million euros disbursed (figures as at end of June 2021).

The success of the SIB programme has also been reflected at the local level. As a great example of this, UniCredit bank in Hungary was recently recognised with the EFFEKT 2030 Community Investment Award in the Opportunity Business category for Best Social Impact Banking as testament to its local sustainability efforts in line with UniCredit Group's ESG commitments and targets.

Milan, October 20, 2021

Enquiries:

mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
04:21aUNICREDIT S P A : CFI magazine names UniCredit as Best Social Impact Bank in Europe for th..
PU
02:49aUNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo join U.N. net-zero banking alliance
RE
01:41aUNICREDIT S P A : Joins UN-Convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance
PU
12:12aUBS Chairman to Testify in Andrea Orcel's Case Against Santander
MT
10/19AXEL WEBER : UBS's Weber centre stage as Santander-Orcel court battle resumes
RE
10/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP, WM Morrison, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Walt Disney...
10/19UNICREDIT S P A : and Elicio complete EUR 53 million wind farm refinancing
PU
10/19UNICREDIT S P A : sounding out market over leasing unit -sources
RE
10/19UNICREDIT S P A : Mulls Leasing Business Sale
MT
10/18UniCredit Reportedly Invites Expressions of Interest from Investors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 468 M 20 329 M 20 329 M
Net income 2021 2 934 M 3 415 M 3 415 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 25 868 M 30 100 M 30 105 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,62 €
Average target price 12,66 €
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.51.94%30 100
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.07%498 175
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.35%383 053
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%248 152
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.32%208 957
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.80%201 205