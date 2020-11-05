Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

UniCredit S p A : Did Better Than Expected in 3Q -- Earnings Review

11/05/2020 | 05:58am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

UniCredit SpA on Thursday reported consensus-beating results for the third quarter. Here is what we watched:

NET PROFIT: The Italian bank's net profit for the period fell 42% to 680 million euros ($797.1 million), but beat analysts' expectations of EUR300 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

REVENUE: The bank's top line dropped 7.4% to EUR4.35 billion, beating expectations of EUR4.21 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-TARGETS: The bank improved its cost savings target and confirmed the profits targets for this year and the next. "We have improved our gross savings target for 'Team 23' by 25% to EUR1.25 billion," Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier said.

-PROVISIONS: Provisions for credit losses rose 32% to EUR741 million. However, they came below analysts' expectations of EUR1.11 billion, and were 21% lower than what the lender had set aside in the second quarter. UniCredit expects its cost of risk to rise in the last three months of the year compared with the third quarter.

-REVENUE STREAMS: Net interest income fell 8.6% on year, while fees were down 6.4%. Trading income rose more than 10%. "Revenues were [roughly ] 3% better vs. consensus, mainly driven by higher trading income," Citi said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 0557ET


Financials
Sales 2020 17 263 M 20 355 M 20 355 M
Net income 2020 -1 841 M -2 170 M -2 170 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,78x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 15 615 M 18 285 M 18 412 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 83 685
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,34 €
Last Close Price 7,01 €
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman-Designate
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-46.16%18 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.08%305 582
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.50%251 882
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.77%204 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.20%183 980
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.24%159 754
