UniCredit S p A : Group Disclosure (Pillar III) as at 30 June 2021

UniCredit Group Disclosure (Pillar III)
|
Regulatory framework and key metrics
|
5
|
Contents cross reference to the regulatory disclosure requirements
|
11
|
Cross reference to the information required by CRR2
|
11
|
Cross reference to the EBA and Regulation EU requirements
|
14
|
Cross reference to the EDTF recommendations
|
15
|
Measures issued in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak, provided by the European regulatory
|
|
authorities and National Member States
|
21
|
Scope of application
|
41
|
Own Funds
|
45
|
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity
|
63
|
Countercyclical capital buffers
|
67
|
Own Funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts
|
73
|
Credit risk
|
79
|
Non-performing and forborne exposures
|
79
|
Use of standardised approach
|
94
|
Use of the IRB approach
|
98
|
Use of risk mitigation techniques (CRM)
|
109
|
Counterparty risk exposure
|
112
|
Market risk
|
131
|
Exposure and use of internal models
|
131
|
Exposures to interest rate risk on positions not included in the trading book
|
134
|
Securitisation exposures
|
139
|
Liquidity risk
|
147
|
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
|
147
|
Net Stable Funding Ratio
|
150
|
Liquidity buffer and funding strategies
|
151
|
Leverage
|
157
|
Declaration by the Manager charged with preparing the financial reports
|
163
|
Declaration pursuant to Article 431(3) of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) 575/2013
|
|
as subsequently amended by Regulation (EU) 2019/876
|
165
|
Annex 1 - Template EU CCA - Main features of regulatory Own Funds instruments
|
|
and eligible liabilities instruments
|
167
|
Annex 2 - List of templates Regulation (EU) 637/2021
|
169
|
Annex 3 - Template EU LI3 - Outline of the differences in the scopes of consolidation
|
171
|
Glossary
|
181
Disclaimer
