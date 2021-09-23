Log in
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
UniCredit S p A : Group Disclosure (Pillar III) as at 30 June 2021

09/23/2021 | 01:52am EDT
UniCredit Group Disclosure (Pillar III)

as at 30 June 2021

Content

Regulatory framework and key metrics

5

Contents cross reference to the regulatory disclosure requirements

11

Cross reference to the information required by CRR2

11

Cross reference to the EBA and Regulation EU requirements

14

Cross reference to the EDTF recommendations

15

Measures issued in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak, provided by the European regulatory

authorities and National Member States

21

Scope of application

41

Own Funds

45

Total Loss Absorbing Capacity

63

Countercyclical capital buffers

67

Own Funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts

73

Credit risk

79

Non-performing and forborne exposures

79

Use of standardised approach

94

Use of the IRB approach

98

Use of risk mitigation techniques (CRM)

109

Counterparty risk exposure

112

Market risk

131

Exposure and use of internal models

131

Exposures to interest rate risk on positions not included in the trading book

134

Securitisation exposures

139

Liquidity risk

147

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

147

Net Stable Funding Ratio

150

Liquidity buffer and funding strategies

151

Leverage

157

Declaration by the Manager charged with preparing the financial reports

163

Declaration pursuant to Article 431(3) of Part Eight of Regulation (EU) 575/2013

as subsequently amended by Regulation (EU) 2019/876

165

Annex 1 - Template EU CCA - Main features of regulatory Own Funds instruments

and eligible liabilities instruments

167

Annex 2 - List of templates Regulation (EU) 637/2021

169

Annex 3 - Template EU LI3 - Outline of the differences in the scopes of consolidation

171

Glossary

181

Pillar III · UniCredit Group Disclosure as at 30 June 2021 1

2 UniCredit Group Disclosure as at 30 June 2021 · Pillar III

Content

Pillar III · UniCredit Group Disclosure as at 30 June 2021 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 422 M 20 399 M 20 399 M
Net income 2021 2 800 M 3 278 M 3 278 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,24x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 23 682 M 27 799 M 27 728 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 86,8%
