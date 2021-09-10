UniCredit S p A : Italy's AMCO ready to process Stage 2 loans

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italy's state-owned bad loan
manager AMCO said on Friday it was ready to process performing
loans that might turn sour, known as Stage 2 loans, opening the
way to a possible involvement in the sale of troubled lender
Monte dei Paschi to UniCredit.
"AMCO has finalised the organisational set-up to carry out
synthetic securitisation transactions on performing loans
qualified as 'Stage 2' (sub-investment grade), thus opening up
further business prospects," the company said as it announced
its first-half results.
Last week AMCO was granted access to problem loan data of
Monte dei Paschi (MPS) as the process to sell the bank to
biggest rival UniCredit moved ahead.
UniCredit has previously said it will not take on any
impaired loans of its rival.
Sources said AMCO could take on MPS' 4.2 billion euros
($4.96 billion) in bad loans and a part of its 15 billion euros
in Stage 2 loans, adding synthetic securitisation could be a way
to manage the latter.
On Friday AMCO said first-half net profit jumped to 36.5
million euros from 7 million euros in the same period last year
driven by a jump in revenue and collections.
($1 = 0.8462 euros)
