UniCredit S p A : Looks to Sell Leasing, WealthCap Services in Germany -Reuters

--UniCredit SpA is seeking to sell its German leasing operations and WealthCap, a Munich-based real estate investment subsidiary, Reuters reports citing two sources familiar with the matter.

--The Italian bank's leasing business in Germany has an equity value of around 500 million euros ($585.4 million), the news outlet says citing one of the sources, while WealthCap's enterprise value is estimated at EUR150 million to EUR200 million, according to Reuters.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3iYJFc4

