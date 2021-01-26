Log in
UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : Premium Partner of the Italian Stock Exchange's (Borsa Italiana) "Sustainable Finance" Programme

01/26/2021 | 06:12am EST
  • The purpose is to create an integrated ecosystem to foster the development of sustainable corporate finance solutions for the Italian Market
  • The Programme involves a selected group of partners in order to promote the sharing and creation of new skills and ideas, highlighting the importance of sustainability as integral part of the entire financing and investment.
  • By joining this initiative UniCredit aims at enhancing and sharing its expertise and experience on topics related to sustainability, a key part of the bank's DNA.

At UniCredit, sustainability is an important component of our DNA and we aim to integrate ESG in the core activities even further. Our risk management and lending approach, in relation to our retail and corporate offering, are progressively incorporating sustainability factors. Our Sustainable Finance Advisory Team, established in 2019 within the Corporate & Investment Banking Division, is partnering with corporates in their path towards a low carbon economy, making UniCredit's expertise available to access markets with different sustainable finance tools. As of December 2020, with 70 deals amounting to over 15 billion euro, UniCredit ranked 4th in EMEA in the ESG-linked bonds and loans league table compiled by Dealogic.

On the environmental front, we are measuring the exposure of our portfolio to the most polluting sectors and will proactively align it to the Paris scenario also by partnering with our clients in the shift to a low carbon economy.
We are thus for example asking them to take on the same challenge we have and fully exit the coal sector by 2028.

We also have a strong social commitment. Our aim is to drive positive social change and inclusion in our countries. As part of this, we are reviewing and increasing the footprint of our Social Impact Bank, which has also been recognised by CFI magazine as an example of best practice in Europe.

Furthermore, our corporate governance is among the best in class European companies and we remain fully committed to sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 11:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
