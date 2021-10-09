Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : Press Release

10/09/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Regione Siciliana and UniCredit S.p.A have agreed to resolve, in their mutual interest, their dispute relating to swap transactions entered into in 2005 and 2006 in order to hedge one of Regione Siciliana's long term debt obligations.

Without any admission of liability, the parties have reached an agreement to terminate the remaining swap transaction early.

Regione Siciliana and UniCredit S.p.A. are pleased to have reached a settlement that is in the interests of both parties and will avoid long and costly litigation.

The parties will not be making any further comment.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 17 459 M 20 202 M 20 202 M
Net income 2021 2 868 M 3 319 M 3 319 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Yield 2021 3,81%
Capitalization 26 700 M 30 899 M 30 895 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,99 €
Average target price 12,41 €
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.56.83%30 899
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.86%508 644
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.29%373 117
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%245 796
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.88%198 610
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.05%197 108