UniCredit S p A : Press Release

Regione Siciliana and UniCredit S.p.A have agreed to resolve, in their mutual interest, their dispute relating to swap transactions entered into in 2005 and 2006 in order to hedge one of Regione Siciliana's long term debt obligations.

Without any admission of liability, the parties have reached an agreement to terminate the remaining swap transaction early.

Regione Siciliana and UniCredit S.p.A. are pleased to have reached a settlement that is in the interests of both parties and will avoid long and costly litigation.

The parties will not be making any further comment.