Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  UniCredit S.p.A.    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : Ranieri de Marchis appointed UniCredit General Manager ad interim

02/10/2021 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of UniCredit, in view of the identification of Andrea Orcel as the candidate for the position of Chief Executive Officer at the next Shareholders' Meeting scheduled for 15 April 2021 and today's approval of the results as at 31 December 2020, has agreed with Jean Pierre Mustier to end his employment relationship as UniCredit's Chief Executive Officer and General Manager with effect from tomorrow 11 February 2021.

In order to ensure full managerial continuity, pursuant to Article 21, paragraph 5, of the Articles of Association, the Board of Directors has appointed Ranieri de Marchis as General Manager of UniCredit S.p.A. He has been assigned all the powers currently attributed to the Chief Executive Officer and will remain General Manager until the appointment of the new CEO.

Ranieri de Marchis will retain his current position of co-COO of the Group.

The selection process was coordinated by the Corporate Governance, Nomination and Sustainability Committee.

Cesare Bisoni, Chairman of UniCredit, said: 'On behalf of the Board of Directors and all UniCredit, I thank Jean Pierre Mustier for having successfully led the Group over these past years. With his extensive experience, Ranieri will guarantee operational continuity and progress on our Group's objectives, until Andrea Orcel's appointment as Chief Executive Officer following the Shareholders' Meeting'.

After holding a number of senior positions in General Electric Group since 1990, Ranieri de Marchis joined UniCredito Italiano S.p.A in 2003 as Group CFO. From 2005 to 2009 he also covered the role of Deputy General Manager. In 2009, Mr. de Marchis was appointed Head of Internal Audit and in 2016, co-Chief Operating Officer, a role which he still covers to this day.

The curriculum vitae of Ranieri de Marchis is available on the UniCredit website (www.unicreditgroup.eu).

Milan, 10 February 2021

Enquiries:

Media Relations

e mail: mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations

e mail: investorrelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
06:16aUNICREDIT S P A : Ranieri de Marchis appointed UniCredit General Manager ad inte..
PU
06:09aUNICREDIT S P A : Appoints Ranieri De Marchis General Manager Ad Interim, Replac..
RE
02/09UNICREDIT S P A : Prada S.p.A. signs a new sustainability linked loan with UniCr..
PU
02/09BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Monte dei Paschi losses soar, says capita..
RE
02/08UNICREDIT S P A : Reflation bets boost German Bund yields, Italy yields ease
RE
02/07TAKE FIVE : Dollar signs
RE
02/05TAKE FIVE : Dollar signs
RE
02/03UNICREDIT S P A : recognised across three categories in Global Finance Treasury ..
PU
02/01UNICREDIT S P A : SACE and UniCredit support SACMI export to Ukraine
PU
02/01UNICREDIT SPA : Raised to Buy by UBS
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 206 M 20 871 M 20 871 M
Net income 2020 -2 117 M -2 568 M -2 568 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,27x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 19 240 M 23 267 M 23 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 83 621
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,20 €
Last Close Price 8,64 €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman-Designate
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.12.93%23 267
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.85%425 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.71%285 044
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%269 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%196 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ