UniCredit S.p.A.

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

UniCredit S p A : , SIA Confirm Talks on Renewal of Card-Processing Services Agreement

10/06/2020 | 01:21am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

UniCredit SpA and Italian fintech company SIA SpA jointly confirmed late Monday that they are in exclusive talks on the renewal of their agreement on card-processing services.

"UniCredit and SIA confirm that they have entered into exclusive negotiations about their current outsourcing agreement for the supply of certain processing services in Italy, Austria and Germany concerning card transactions and the management of POS and ATM terminals, and its renewal until 2036," SIA and the Italian bank said.

The companies confirmed the negotiations after Italy's Nexi SpA agreed to acquire SIA late Sunday for about 4.6 billion euros ($5.42 billion), a deal that would create a European giant in the payments sector.

The transaction binding documents are expected to close in early 2021, in line with the estimated timetable for Nexi-SIA merger, it said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXI S.P.A 3.14% 17.415 Delayed Quote.40.67%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.63% 7.062 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
Financials
Sales 2020 17 373 M 20 481 M 20 481 M
Net income 2020 -1 779 M -2 097 M -2 097 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,05x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 15 731 M 18 540 M 18 545 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 83 685
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 9,32 €
Last Close Price 7,06 €
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Stefano Porro Co-Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-45.76%18 540
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.78%298 330
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.33%240 362
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.10%209 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-26.00%164 412
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
