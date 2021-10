Oct 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* CO, REGIONE SICILIANA AGREED TO RESOLVE DISPUTE RELATING TO SWAP TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO IN 2005 & 2006 IN ORDER TO HEDGE ONE OF REGIONE SICILIANA'S LONG TERM DEBT OBLIGATIONS

* WITHOUT ANY ADMISSION OF LIABILITY, PARTIES HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE REMAINING SWAP TRANSACTION EARLY