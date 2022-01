UniCredit S p A : The Winners of our Scholarships, Research Grant and Prize

We are very glad to announce the WINNERS of our competitions launched in 2021:

1) Crivelli, Marco Fanno and Saccomanni Scholarships - 7 winners

Crivelli 20th edition

• Bella Edoardo (Collegio Carlo Alberto and Turin University)

• Subramanyam Sahana (Bocconi University)

Fanno 2021 edition

• Arnese Manuel (Bocconi University)

• Deiana Guido (Bocconi University)

• Filippi Matteo (Collegio Carlo Alberto and Turin University)

Saccomanni 2021 edition

• Colarieti Roberto (Bocconi University)

• Carannante Federica (University of Naples Federico II)

2) 12th Modigliani Research Grant - 4 winners

• Köster Mats, CEU

• Arellano-Bover Jaime, Tor-Vergata University

• Limodio Nicola, Bocconi University

• Iftikhar Zainab, Goethe University

3) 9th SUERF/Unicredit Foundation Prize - 2 winners

• Fabrizio Core, Filippo De Marco with the paper "Public Guarantees for Small Businesses in Italy during Covid-19"

• Beniamino Pisicoli with the paper "Banking diversity, financial complexity and resilience to financial shocks: evidence from Italian provinces"