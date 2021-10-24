UniCredit S p A : and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce the decision to cease the negotiations

Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue.

Milan, 24 October, 2021

