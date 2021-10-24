Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce the decision to cease the negotiations

10/24/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue.

Milan, 24 October, 2021

Enquiries:

Media Relations:

e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu

Investor Relations:

e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 15:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
11:47aUNICREDIT S P A : Italy Treasury end talks over potential sale of Monte dei Paschi
RE
11:44aUNICREDIT S P A : and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce the decision to cease t..
PU
11:30aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy, UniCredit talks on Monte Paschi purchase col..
RE
10/23BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Italy, UniCredit to end talks over Monte dei Paschi..
RE
10/22UNICREDIT S P A : Italy Tries to Persuade UniCredit to Sign Deal Over Monte dei Paschi
MT
10/22Italy, UniCredit in deadlock over MPS as deadline nears
RE
10/22UNICREDIT SPA : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
10/21UNICREDIT S P A : Fitch Reiterates UniCredit's Stable Outlook Amid Steady Prospects
MT
10/20Court Hearing Reveals Andrea Orcel Rehashed UBS Departure Terms to Unlock Deferred Paym..
MT
10/20UNICREDIT : Fitch affirmed UniCredit SpA's ratings
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 467 M 20 336 M 20 336 M
Net income 2021 2 932 M 3 414 M 3 414 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,73x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 25 672 M 29 861 M 29 890 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,53 €
Average target price 12,75 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.50.78%29 861
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.39%507 661
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.94%392 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%248 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.53%214 863
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY67.86%202 484