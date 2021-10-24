UniCredit S p A : and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce the decision to cease the negotiations

Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue.
Milan, 24 October, 2021
Enquiries:
Media Relations:
e-mail: MediaRelations@unicredit.eu
Investor Relations:
e-mail: InvestorRelations@unicredit.eu
Disclaimer
UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 15:43:08 UTC.