  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
UniCredit S p A : appoints Ilaria Dalla Riva as Head of People & Culture Italy

08/16/2021 | 08:53am EDT
UniCredit today announces Ilaria Dalla Riva as its Head of People & Culture Italy as of October 1, 2021. Ilaria will report directly to Annie Coleman, Group People & Culture Officer and to Niccolò Ubertalli, Head of Italy.

Annie Coleman, Group People & Culture Officer and Niccolò Ubertalli, Head of Italy, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Ilaria Dalla Riva as UniCredit's Head of People & Culture Italy. With great experience in the banking sector and at multinational companies, Ilaria brings with her proven leadership skills and strong expertise in human resources. Ilaria will play a crucial role in helping UniCredit Italy and its people grow further as we continue to build our bank together and we look forward to working with her'.

Please find in attachment the curriculum vitae of Ilaria Dalla Riva.

Milan, August 16, 2021

Enquiries:

mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 12:52:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 408 M 20 510 M 20 510 M
Net income 2021 2 583 M 3 044 M 3 044 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 23 704 M 27 972 M 27 928 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 87,6%
