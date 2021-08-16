UniCredit S p A : appoints Ilaria Dalla Riva as Head of People & Culture Italy

UniCredit today announces Ilaria Dalla Riva as its Head of People & Culture Italy as of October 1, 2021. Ilaria will report directly to Annie Coleman, Group People & Culture Officer and to Niccolò Ubertalli, Head of Italy.

Annie Coleman, Group People & Culture Officer and Niccolò Ubertalli, Head of Italy, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Ilaria Dalla Riva as UniCredit's Head of People & Culture Italy. With great experience in the banking sector and at multinational companies, Ilaria brings with her proven leadership skills and strong expertise in human resources. Ilaria will play a crucial role in helping UniCredit Italy and its people grow further as we continue to build our bank together and we look forward to working with her'.

