Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

10/20/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it had joined the Net-zero Banking alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The NZBA counts 76 members from 35 countries, with a total of $54 trillion in total assets under management, representing more than a third of global banking assets.

The bank said it would give further details on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, part of its new business plan, at an upcoming investor day.

"This is an important moment in our journey to a more sustainable future and is a necessary action to focus attention and ultimately make significant progress in this area," UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
02:05aUNICREDIT S P A : joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions
RE
01:41aUNICREDIT S P A : Joins UN-Convened Net-Zero Banking Alliance
PU
12:12aUBS Chairman to Testify in Andrea Orcel's Case Against Santander
MT
10/19AXEL WEBER : UBS's Weber centre stage as Santander-Orcel court battle resumes
RE
10/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BHP, WM Morrison, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Walt Disney...
10/19UNICREDIT S P A : and Elicio complete EUR 53 million wind farm refinancing
PU
10/19UNICREDIT S P A : sounding out market over leasing unit -sources
RE
10/19UNICREDIT S P A : Mulls Leasing Business Sale
MT
10/18UniCredit Reportedly Invites Expressions of Interest from Investors
CI
10/18UNICREDIT S P A : sounding out market over leasing unit - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 468 M 20 338 M 20 338 M
Net income 2021 2 934 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 25 868 M 30 100 M 30 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,62 €
Average target price 12,66 €
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.51.94%30 100
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.07%492 205
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION53.35%381 405
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 432
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.32%203 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.80%197 568