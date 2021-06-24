UniCredit S p A : Conclusion of the First Buy-Back Programme 2021 Update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the period from 21-23 June 2021

UniCredit S.p.A. (the 'Company' or 'UniCredit') announces that on 23 June 2021 the share buy-back programme communicated to the market on 11 May 2021 and initiated on the same date, aimed at the FY2020 ordinary shareholders remuneration in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on 15 April 2021 which approved the share buy-back programme for a maximum amount of Euro 178,688,534.90 and for a number of UniCredit shares not exceeding no. 30,000,000 (the 'First Buy-Back Programme 2021') has been completed.

With respect to the purchases made from 21 June 2021 to 23 June 2021, UniCredit - on the basis of the information received from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as intermediary in charge of executing, in full independence (so-called 'riskless principal' or 'matched principal'), the First Buy-Back Programme 2021 - informs, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, that it has carried out the daily purchases of UniCredit ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005239360), indicated, in aggregate details, in the chart below.