  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
UniCredit S p A : Conclusion of the First Buy-Back Programme 2021 Update on the execution of the share buy-back programme during the period from 21-23 June 2021

06/24/2021 | 02:09am EDT
UniCredit S.p.A. (the 'Company' or 'UniCredit') announces that on 23 June 2021 the share buy-back programme communicated to the market on 11 May 2021 and initiated on the same date, aimed at the FY2020 ordinary shareholders remuneration in execution of the resolution of the shareholders' meeting held on 15 April 2021 which approved the share buy-back programme for a maximum amount of Euro 178,688,534.90 and for a number of UniCredit shares not exceeding no. 30,000,000 (the 'First Buy-Back Programme 2021') has been completed.

With respect to the purchases made from 21 June 2021 to 23 June 2021, UniCredit - on the basis of the information received from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as intermediary in charge of executing, in full independence (so-called 'riskless principal' or 'matched principal'), the First Buy-Back Programme 2021 - informs, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, that it has carried out the daily purchases of UniCredit ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005239360), indicated, in aggregate details, in the chart below.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 312 M 20 642 M 20 642 M
Net income 2021 2 263 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 22 526 M 26 906 M 26 860 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 82 003
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 10,09 €
Average target price 10,99 €
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.31.90%26 906
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.21%454 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.63%342 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 537
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.73%216 312
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%199 946