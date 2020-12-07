Log in
UniCredit S.p.A.

UniCredit S p A : recognised as top provider in 2020 Euromoney Cash Management Survey

12/07/2020 | 03:13am EST
Client-led survey names UniCredit as either Best Service Provider or Market Leader for Cash Management in twelve countries.

UniCredit has been recognised as the Best Service Provider in ten individual countries, including two of the bank's core markets - Austria and Germany - in Euromoney's 2020 Cash Management Survey.

In addition, the bank also retained its longstanding position as Market Leader in Austria and Italy - alongside eight CEE regions - for a second consecutive year.

Conducted annually, the Euromoney Cash Management Survey identifies the leading providers of cash management products and services - this year collecting over 32,000 responses from non-financial institutions.

Commenting on the results, Luca Corsini, UniCredit's Co-Head of Global Transaction Banking, said: 'We are very proud of these achievements, which reflect both the pan-European coverage of our platform and the ability to help clients of all shapes and sizes navigate the unprecedented challenges we've seen this year.'

Giovanni Solaroli, also Co-Head of Global Transaction Banking, added: 'This recognition is testament to our teams' collaborative spirit, expertise, and commitment to providing best-in-class cash management services.'

The results follow a strong year of investment across UniCredit's cash management platform - including innovations such as virtual accounts, instant payments, SWIFT gpi, and digital document signing - whereby the Group has sought to spearhead industry trends and optimise digital tools, remaining agile around clients' ever-changing needs.

Full breakdown as follows:

Best Service Provider in:

  • Austria
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia

Market Leader in:

  • Austria
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia

The bank's standout performance in this year's survey adds to a burgeoning list of award wins within Global Transaction Banking, with recent recognition including: 'Best Bank for Supply Chain Finance' at The Banker's 2020 Transaction Banking Awards; 'Best Bank for Transaction Services in Central & Eastern Europe' at Euromoney's 2020 Awards for Excellence; and 'Best Transaction Services Provider in Western Europe' at The Banker's 2019 Transaction Banking Awards.

Milan, 07 December, 2020

Contacts:

UniCredit Media Relations

mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:12:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
