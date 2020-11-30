UniCredit S p A : says CEO Mustier to step down

UniCredit said chairman designate Pier Carlo Padoan and the board of directors would undertake a wide-ranging external and internal search for a replacement.

"It has become apparent in recent months that the 'Team 23' (business plan's) strategy and its core pillars no longer corresponds to the board's current thinking," Mustier said in a statement.

"Hence I have decided to retire from the group at the end of my mandate in April 2021, to allow the new board to elaborate a future strategy," he added.

