UniCredit S p A : sells Bosnian non-performing credit portfolio to EOS MATRIX d.o.o., BiH, part of the EOS Group

UniCredit announces that, through its subsidiary UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar, it has reached an agreement with EOS MATRIX d.o.o., BiH, part of the EOS Group, to on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) sell a portfolio composed of secured and unsecured non-performing loans granted by UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar to SME's and Corporate customers.

The portfolio consists entirely of Bosnian loans with a Legal Claim value of approximately €17,5 million.

The sale is part of UniCredit Group's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposure ("NPE").

The impact is expected in the accounts by the end of the 2021.

Milan, 14 October, 2021

