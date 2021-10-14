Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

UniCredit S p A : sells Bosnian non-performing credit portfolio to EOS MATRIX d.o.o., BiH, part of the EOS Group

10/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
UniCredit announces that, through its subsidiary UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar, it has reached an agreement with EOS MATRIX d.o.o., BiH, part of the EOS Group, to on a non-recourse basis (pro-soluto) sell a portfolio composed of secured and unsecured non-performing loans granted by UniCredit Bank d.d. Mostar to SME's and Corporate customers.

The portfolio consists entirely of Bosnian loans with a Legal Claim value of approximately €17,5 million.

The sale is part of UniCredit Group's on-going strategy to reduce non-performing exposure ("NPE").

The impact is expected in the accounts by the end of the 2021.

Milan, 14 October, 2021

Enquiries:

Mediarelations@unicredit.eu

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 468 M 20 257 M 20 257 M
Net income 2021 2 893 M 3 355 M 3 355 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 25 948 M 30 025 M 30 091 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,66 €
Average target price 12,48 €
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.52.41%30 025
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.33%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100