  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : sounding out market over leasing unit -sources

10/18/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's No. 2 bank UniCredit has invited expressions of interest from investors for its leasing business to gauge market appetite for the unit as it weighs a potential sale, two people close to the matter said.

One of the sources said UniCredit aimed to gather investors' valuations for the unit and its portfolio of assets, but no decision on the sale had yet been taken and it may not happen.

A representative for UniCredit declined to comment.

Based on data by industry association Assilea, UniCredit Leasing ranked sixth in Italy in 2020 with 3,833 new contracts signed for 801.7 million euros ($932 million).

The biggest leasing in company in Italy when looking at overall existing contracts, according to Assilea, UniCredit Leasing has a market share of around 7%.

The unit, which relies on the group's branches to distribute its products, has around 10 billion euros in credits on its books, of which around 1 billion euros are non performing - or 0.5 billion euros net of writedowns.

UniCredit had looked in the past at a possible sale of the leasing business, which reported a profit of around 20 million euros for the first half of 2021.

UniCredit is working on a new business plan expected in November under new CEO Andrea Orcel, who took over in April.

The former head of investment banking at UBS, Orcel has pledged to boost revenues and profits after his predecessor focused mainly on cutting risks.

Under previous CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, UniCredit cleaned up its balance sheet and replenished its capital reserves, selling nearly 15 billion euros in assets during the French banker's four-year tenure.

Progress on the new plan has been held back by protracted talks with Italy's Treasury to buy "selected parts" of ailing state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Evans and Giles Elgood)

By Valentina Za


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 468 M 20 283 M 20 283 M
Net income 2021 2 934 M 3 407 M 3 407 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,86x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 26 023 M 30 197 M 30 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,80 €
Average target price 12,66 €
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.54.34%30 484
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 383
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.99%382 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%199 021
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.30%193 371
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.30%170 903