UniCredit S p A : supports All4Climate Pre-COP26 events in Milan

UniCredit is supporting a week of dedicated events in Italy with the aim to raise awareness and act on climate change under the umbrella of the All4Climate - Italy 2021 program, launched by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Connect4Climate - World Bank Group, and with the involvement of the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy region.

Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit, commented: 'This is a pivotal moment for Italy and the world after the Covid-19 pandemic, to build back better and become more sustainable. Banks have a crucial role in supporting a just transition to a low carbon and more inclusive economy, and UniCredit is fully committed to supporting our clients, our communities and working together with all relevant stakeholders on this important journey.'

The All4Climate program includes several events and initiatives around two major international milestones taking place in Milan in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow this November. These are the UN Pre-COP26 climate conference from 28 September to 2 October, and the Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition event from 28 to 30 September.

Both will hold significant implications for the Glasgow talks in a pivotal year for climate change following the shock of the global pandemic with the Youth4Climate event specifically aimed at providing young people the opportunity to put forward their ideas and concrete proposals on some of the most pressing issues in the climate agenda.

The All4Climate schedule will accompany these two major events with relevant discussions and roundtables designed to welcome and strengthen the efforts, including the participation of UniCredit at the Driving Ambition roundtable on 30 September focused on how governments, the private sector, UN, media, and science can work together to resolve the climate crisis.