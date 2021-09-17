Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/17 06:34:56 am
10.719 EUR   -0.31%
06:22aUNICREDIT S P A : supports All4Climate Pre-COP26 events in Milan
PU
09/16UNICREDIT SPA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/15Madrid Court To Hear Orcel-Santander Job Offer Case In October
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : supports All4Climate Pre-COP26 events in Milan

09/17/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Taking place from 28 September to 2 October UniCredit will participate in the Driving Ambition roundtable on 30 September

UniCredit is supporting a week of dedicated events in Italy with the aim to raise awareness and act on climate change under the umbrella of the All4Climate - Italy 2021 program, launched by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Connect4Climate - World Bank Group, and with the involvement of the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy region.

Andrea Orcel, CEO of UniCredit, commented: 'This is a pivotal moment for Italy and the world after the Covid-19 pandemic, to build back better and become more sustainable. Banks have a crucial role in supporting a just transition to a low carbon and more inclusive economy, and UniCredit is fully committed to supporting our clients, our communities and working together with all relevant stakeholders on this important journey.'

The All4Climate program includes several events and initiatives around two major international milestones taking place in Milan in the run-up to COP26 in Glasgow this November. These are the UN Pre-COP26 climate conference from 28 September to 2 October, and the Youth4Climate: Driving Ambition event from 28 to 30 September.

Both will hold significant implications for the Glasgow talks in a pivotal year for climate change following the shock of the global pandemic with the Youth4Climate event specifically aimed at providing young people the opportunity to put forward their ideas and concrete proposals on some of the most pressing issues in the climate agenda.

The All4Climate schedule will accompany these two major events with relevant discussions and roundtables designed to welcome and strengthen the efforts, including the participation of UniCredit at the Driving Ambition roundtable on 30 September focused on how governments, the private sector, UN, media, and science can work together to resolve the climate crisis.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 17 409 M 20 507 M 20 507 M
Net income 2021 2 759 M 3 250 M 3 250 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,44x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 23 935 M 28 159 M 28 194 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 86,8%
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,75 €
Average target price 11,60 €
Spread / Average Target 7,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.40.59%28 159
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.47%472 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.45%340 383
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%244 026
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.36%199 692
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY53.35%190 045