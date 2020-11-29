Log in
UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
UniCredit S p A : to hold extraordinary board meeting on governance - source

11/29/2020 | 03:53am EST
MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - UniCredit is expected to hold an extraordinary board meeting later on Sunday to discuss governance issues as the mandate of CEO Jean Pierre Mustier comes up for renewal in the spring, a person familiar with the matter said.

A second source said a board meeting had been called for Monday and could be brought forward to Sunday.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore first reported news of the board meeting, saying directors would discuss conditions set by Mustier to remain at the helm of Italy's second-largest bank for another three years. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro in Milan, Giuseppe Fonte in Rome; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 17 199 M 20 575 M 20 575 M
Net income 2020 -1 896 M -2 269 M -2 269 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 20 258 M 24 220 M 24 234 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 83 621
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9,42 €
Last Close Price 9,09 €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Pierre Mustier Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cesare Bisoni Chairman
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman-Designate
Ranieri de Marchis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-30.15%24 220
HDFC BANK LIMITED12.15%107 171
US BANCORP-24.64%66 600
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-31.04%51 068
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.-24.91%47 995
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.-17.20%45 114
