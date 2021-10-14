Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit S p A : underpins Crédit Agricole's re-focused business strategy in Central and Eastern Europe as strategic partner

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Building on the Group's long-lasting relationship with Crédit Agricole SA, UniCredit recently undertook a new opportunity to support the French bank in its ongoing strategy of divesting some non-core Central and Eastern European assets.

The story of this latest transaction can be traced back through a series of projects, starting in 2014 when UniCredit acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Crédit Agricole SA in the disposal of 100% stake in its Bulgarian subsidiary to Corporate Commercial Bank AD, the fourth largest bank in Bulgaria. The deal was executed by the Corporate Finance Advisory team in less than six months despite the backdrop of a difficult external M&A environment for banks in Bulgaria and the wider region. In 2015, Crédit Agricole Albania was sold to Tranzit Sh.k.p, an Albanian non-banking financial institution owned by investment funds managed by NCH Capital. Once again, UniCredit advised Crédit Agricole SA in a very complex South East European market.

Following the success of these early mandates, just last month UniCredit led the sale process of another cross-border banking platform, Crédit Agricole Bank Romania, to VISTA Bank, owned by Greek Vardinogiannis Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in South-eastern Europe. The transaction attracted interest from a wide spectrum of strategic and financial investors.

In each case, UniCredit leveraged on its expertise in Central and Eastern Europe to provide the client with strong guidance and support, largely thanks to the capabilities of a market-leading CE&EE FIG M&A advisory team to execute complex regional exit and entry processes through multiple jurisdictions.

Disclaimer

UniCredit S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
10/11UNICREDIT S P A : Settles Swap Deal Dispute With Sicily
MT
10/09UNICREDIT S P A : Says Co, Regione Siciliana Agreed To Resolve Dispute Relating To Swap Tr..
RE
10/09UNICREDIT S P A : Press Release
PU
10/08UNICREDIT S P A : and J.P. Morgan collaborate on SWIFT Go payment transactions between Eur..
PU
10/07UNICREDIT SPA : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/07UNICREDIT S P A : Bank Slovakia to Receive $116 Million in Guarantees From European Invest..
MT
10/07UNICREDIT S P A : EIB to provide 100 million in guarantees to UniCredit Bank Slovakia for..
PU
10/06Germany’s Commerzbank Flagged as Biggest Lender to Emissions-Heavy Businesses in ..
MT
10/06UNICREDIT SPA : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
MD
10/05UNICREDIT SPA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 468 M 20 257 M 20 257 M
Net income 2021 2 893 M 3 355 M 3 355 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,75x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 25 948 M 30 025 M 30 091 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 80 879
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 11,66 €
Average target price 12,48 €
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.52.41%30 025
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.33%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100