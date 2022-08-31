Log in
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:54 2022-08-31 am EDT
9.546 EUR   +1.79%
12:46aUniCredit Says Second Part of 2021 Buyback Gets Green Light From ECB
DJ
08/29EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stock Losses Continue as Hawkish Fed Message Weighs
DJ
08/29Austria's Manufacturing PMI Enters Contraction Zone for First Time in Two Years
MT
UniCredit Says Second Part of 2021 Buyback Gets Green Light From ECB

08/31/2022 | 12:46am EDT
By Maitane Sardon


UniCredit SpA said the European Central Bank has authorized the execution of the second tranche of its 2021 share buyback program for a maximum amount of 1 billion euros ($1 billion).

The second part would bring the total buyback in 2021 to around EUR2.58 billion, the Italian bank said Wednesday.

It added the start of the share repurchase is dependent on shareholder approval at a meeting on September 14.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, UniCredit had said its buyback program could be curtailed depending on the extent of the impact from its Russian exposure. In May, it said the first part of the buyback would go ahead, but that the second one was subject to its performance in Russia.


Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 0246ET

