  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 07:35:45 am
13.704 EUR   +0.38%
07:31aRussia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands
RE
07:19aUniCredit, Unions Agree on Voluntary Cuts, New Hires -- Update
DJ
05:01aUniCredit, Unions Agree on Voluntary Cuts, New Hires
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit, Unions Agree on Voluntary Cuts, New Hires -- Update

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
By Giulia Petroni


UniCredit SpA on Thursday said that it has agreed with Italian unions on 1,200 voluntary job cuts and 725 new hires by the end of 2024.

The Italian lender's plan foresees 950 voluntary cuts through early retirements, partly offset by 475 new hires. An additional 250 voluntary cuts have been agreed to, fully offset by 250 new arrivals.

"It's an agreement of great importance on the theme of generational turnover and employment balancing," according to Italian banking union FABI.

UniCredit will also make 1,000 temporary, apprenticeship contracts permanent.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-22 0719ET

Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 700 M 19 822 M 19 822 M
Net income 2021 1 814 M 2 031 M 2 031 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 30 391 M 34 290 M 34 035 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,65 €
Average target price 16,16 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.0.80%34 290
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.59%435 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.17%370 772
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.50%252 774
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.84%210 377
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.70%206 243