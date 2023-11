Nov 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit SpA:

* FOLLOWING BANK OF ITALY METHODOLOGICAL REVIEW OF O-SII’S CAPITAL BUFFERS, UNICREDIT REMAINS WELL ABOVE ALL CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

* FOLLOWING COMMUNICATION RECEIVED, UNICREDIT’S O-SII CAPITAL BUFFER IS 1.50 PER CENT FROM JAN 1 2024

* NO IMPACT ON UNICREDIT'S 2023 OR FUTURE SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION AMBITIONS, FUNDING PLAN OR CAPITAL TARGETS Further company coverage: