UniCredit announces launch of second tranche of 2022 buyback

(Alliance News) - UniCredit Spa on Tuesday announced that it has finalized the implementation arrangements for the execution of the second tranche of the buyback to 2022 for a maximum amount of EUR1 billion and for a number of UniCredit shares not exceeding 230 million.

As announced on March 28, UniCredit has already received the ECB's authorization for the buyback of up to EUR3.34 billion of its own shares and decided to proceed with the execution in two tranches.

Thus, on April 3, UniCredit started the first tranche for a maximum amount of EUR2.34 billion which is still ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The company says it plans to launch the second tranche immediately after the first one closes.

UniCredit trades in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR19.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

