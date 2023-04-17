Advanced search
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
2023-04-17
19.19 EUR   -0.93%
08:57aUniCredit appoints Viviano as Head of Equity Capital Markets
07:56aUNICREDIT SPA : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
06:54aFrom CDP EUR150 million to Pop di Sondrio for Italian business growth
UniCredit appoints Viviano as Head of Equity Capital Markets

04/17/2023
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Unicredit Bank logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest bank UniCredit on Monday appointed Silvia Viviano as Head of Equity Capital Markets, promoting her with immediate effect from her current role of Head of Alternative Capital Markets.

"The expanded role will allow Silvia to further exploit potential business opportunities across geographies and products, while managing the teams across the origination and execution efforts," the lender said in an internal memo.

Milan-based Viviano joined UniCredit in January 2022. She was previously head of EMEA Equity Capital Markets Execution team at J.P. Morgan, where she started her professional career in 2004.

UniCredit also announced the appointment of Isaac Alonso as Head of Debt Capital Markets Germany, effective from May 1.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 20 242 M 22 249 M 22 249 M
Net income 2023 5 289 M 5 813 M 5 813 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,86x
Yield 2023 5,17%
Capitalization 37 379 M 41 084 M 41 084 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 75 040
Free-Float 95,4%
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,37 €
Average target price 22,09 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.45.95%41 084
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
