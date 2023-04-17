UniCredit appoints Viviano as Head of Equity Capital Markets

"The expanded role will allow Silvia to further exploit potential business opportunities across geographies and products, while managing the teams across the origination and execution efforts," the lender said in an internal memo.

Milan-based Viviano joined UniCredit in January 2022. She was previously head of EMEA Equity Capital Markets Execution team at J.P. Morgan, where she started her professional career in 2004.

UniCredit also announced the appointment of Isaac Alonso as Head of Debt Capital Markets Germany, effective from May 1.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)