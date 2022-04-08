Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/08 03:59:59 pm EDT
9.690 EUR   +3.37%
04/07UniCredit says exit from Russia cannot and should not be done overnight - document
RE
04/05Credit servicer doValue Greece gets $548 million bad loan mandate
RE
04/01Santander's Chairman Says She Will Not Comment On Court Case Against Italian Banker Orcel
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UniCredit delays Q1 results to better manage cross-border Russia exposure

04/08/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of UniCredit is seen in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit said on Friday it had pushed back the publication of its first-quarter earnings to May 5, which would give it more time to manage its cross-border exposure to Russia.

UniCredit had originally scheduled the release of its first-quarter results for April 28.

UniCredit is among Europe's banks most at risk of writedowns on assets linked to Russia, where it runs the country's 14th-largest lender, AO UniCredit Bank. The European Union and the United States imposed stiff sanctions on Russia and wealthy Russians as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 - what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

It has a 4.5 billion euro cross-border exposure to Russian clients, net of guarantees worth around 1 billion euros.

UniCredit has calculated it could suffer up to 7.4 billion euro ($8 billion) in losses in the worst-case scenario of a full write-off of its Russian business, including its cross-border and derivatives exposure.

Banks exposed to Russian borrowers are looking for ways to reduce risks on their balance sheets.

Rival Italian heavyweight Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday it had stopped any financing to Russian and Belarusian counterparties and any investment in Russian and Belarusian financial instruments, adding it was closely analysing its related business activities.

Intesa had previously said its Russian presence is under strategic review while UniCredit had said it is evaluating a potential exit from the country.

Earlier on Friday, UniCredit shareholders approved the group's remuneration policy with 74.6% of votes, the bank said, despite concerns raised by leading governance advisers over the pay package of new CEO Andrea Orcel.

($1 = 0.9197 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.56% 1.982 Delayed Quote.-14.18%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 3.03% 9.658 Delayed Quote.-30.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.27% 79.5 Delayed Quote.9.57%
All news about UNICREDIT S.P.A.
04/07UniCredit says exit from Russia cannot and should not be done overnight - document
RE
04/05Credit servicer doValue Greece gets $548 million bad loan mandate
RE
04/01Santander's Chairman Says She Will Not Comment On Court Case Against Italian Banker Orc..
RE
04/01UniCredit completes sale of Turkey's Yapi Kredi
RE
04/01UniCredit Completes Sale of 18% Stake in Turkish Lender Yapi
MT
04/01Unicredit - following transaction, unicredit s.p.a. ceased to be…
RE
04/01Unicredit - closing of transaction is expected to have a mid-hig…
RE
04/01Unicredit - completes e sale of its stake corresponding to 18% o…
RE
04/01S&P Cancels Ratings On Russian Lenders Amid EU Ban
MT
03/29Dollar eases, euro rises on Ukraine peace talk hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 487 M 19 020 M 19 020 M
Net income 2022 3 384 M 3 680 M 3 680 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 21 097 M 22 946 M 22 946 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 78 571
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 9,37 €
Average target price 15,07 €
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Serenella de Candia Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.-30.79%22 328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%385 374
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%317 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%257 387
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.89%189 800
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.14%187 909