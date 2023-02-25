Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. UniCredit S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:38:32 2023-02-24 am EST
18.24 EUR   -1.17%
UniCredit may hike CEO's pay by up to 40% - newspaper

02/25/2023 | 02:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: UniCredit's new CEO Andrea Orcel pictured in 2013

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit is considering a pay rise of between 20% and 40% for Chief Executive Andrea Orcel, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, citing market sources.

Orcel's pay package would rise to 9.0-10.5 million euros ($9.5-11.1 billion) from 7.5 million euros at present. A final decision has not been made and it will hinge on feedback from investors, who are currently being consulted by the bank, the paper said.

UniCredit declined to comment.

UniCredit had indicated it would reassess Orcel's remuneration ahead of its 2023 general meeting to see if the results achieved by the former UBS investment banking chief warranted an increase, a document on the bank's website showed.

On his arrival at UniCredit in April 2021, Orcel narrowly dodged a shareholder revolt over his pay, which is double that of his predecessor. Leading investor advisory firms raised concerns over his salary again last year.

Orcel has focused UniCredit on businesses that maximise returns in relation to the capital allocated to such activities, in order to boost investor rewards through dividends and share buybacks.

UniCredit's share price has more than doubled since Orcel's arrival.

($1 = 0.9482 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. 0.78% 0.52 Delayed Quote.9.47%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.17% 18.236 Delayed Quote.37.40%
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 19 520 M 20 595 M 20 595 M
Net income 2022 4 734 M 4 994 M 4 994 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,13x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 35 292 M 37 235 M 37 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 75 858
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,24 €
Average target price 21,84 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Jingle Pang Group Head-Digital & Information Officer
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.37.40%37 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.15%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.01%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205