(Alliance News) - UniCredit Spa announced Tuesday the purchase of 6.6 million shares that took place between June 24 and June 28, at an average price of EUR34.8683 for a total value of EUR229.2 million.

Following these purchases and since the start of the third tranche of the buyback, UniCredit holds 6.6 million shares or 0.4 percent of the share capital.

UniCredit's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR36.11 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

