  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/28 06:07:53 am
13.599 EUR   -1.26%
UniCredit says only 1 billion euros of loans still under moratorium
RE
UNICREDIT SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
UniCredit confirms it dropped Russian deal, says happy with country
RE
Summary 
Summary

UniCredit says only 1 billion euros of loans still under moratorium

01/28/2022 | 05:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: UniCredit bank logo is seen in the old city centre of Siena

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit has only 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in loans under moratorium, all of which in Italy, and default rates on debt where payments were frozen due to COVID-19 so far have been standard, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

CFO Stefano Porro told an analyst call payments had resumed on some 30 billion euros of loans, adding default rates were expected to increase this year but not significantly.

($1 = 0.8983 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 17 700 M 19 701 M 19 701 M
Net income 2021 1 867 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 30 658 M 34 190 M 34 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float -
UniCredit S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends UNICREDIT S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 13,77 €
Average target price 16,16 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.1.68%34 190
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.23%427 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%367 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%250 828
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.05%208 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.23%204 238