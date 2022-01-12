UniCredit shares fall further on interest in Russia's Otkritie

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit shares fell on
Wednesday amid concerns the Italian lender's potential plans for
expansion in Russia through Otkritie Bank could bring risks that
outweigh the prospect of higher returns.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday
that Italy's second-biggest bank was among potential suitors https://www.reuters.com/article/otkritie-m-a-unicredit/italys-unicredit-among-suitors-for-russias-otkritie-bank-source-says-idUSKBN2JL1OI
for Otkritie, which Russia's central bank is looking to sell
more than four years after bailing it out.
UniCredit shares were 3.6% lower at 1345 GMT,
underperforming Italian rivals and extending
Tuesday's decline of 1.1%, triggered by reports of the bank's
interest in Otkritie.
Analysts said further expansion in a country where UniCredit
has been since 1989 would expose it to greater geopolitical
risks and possibly jeopardise its plans https://reut.rs/3thvN4V
to return billions in capital to shareholders by 2024.
"(It) runs counter to a trend in recent years in which
foreign lenders scaled back their local presence as Western
sanctions and compliance risks (money-laundering scandals)
weighed on their business," Banca Akros wrote in a note.
Russia's central bank, which has owned Otkritie since
bailing it out in 2017, wants to divest its stake through a sale
to a strategic investor or an initial public offering (IPO).
The central bank declined to comment on specific bidders or
how much of its 100% stake was on offer.
"Given the size and complexity of the deal, time is needed
to study the incoming proposals in detail," the central bank
told Reuters, adding that an IPO was still an option.
In October, Russian daily Kommersant cited sources saying
structures linked to Gazprombank and the
Region-Rossium investment group were interested in Otkritie.
GEOPOLITICAL RISK
Otkritie doubled its profit in the first nine months of 2021
with a return on equity (ROE) of 14.7%, well above an average of
6.1% for euro zone banks in the first quarter of last year.
As a consequence, Russian banks are more expensive relative
to many euro zone lenders that can be bought at a discount to
their book value.
Despite the attractive returns delivered by Russian banks,
analysts flagged the risks to UniCredit of an enlarged presence
at a time of increased tension between Washington and Moscow
over Ukraine, among other differences.
With 45 billion euros ($51 billion) in assets, Otkritie is
Russia's seventh-largest bank and a merger would increase
UniCredit's risk-weighted assets in the country five-fold.
Its Russian subsidiary, AO UniCredit Bank, is already one of
the country's biggest commercial banks.
"The relative size of the deal and the higher geopolitical
risk linked with the region could be key areas of concerns for
the market if UniCredit would go ahead," analysts at Citi said.
Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in December when
presenting a business plan that UniCredit would consider mergers
and acquisitions in countries where it operates if it helped
strengthen its franchise and meet its return targets.
But having pledged to reward shareholders with 16 billion
euros in dividends and buybacks by 2024, Orcel also said he did
not expect deals of a size that might endanger those plans.
Orcel has dealmaking experience in Russia. While at Merrill
Lynch, Orcel and his brother Riccardo worked on the Russian
government's sale in 2011 of a 10% stake in VTB Bank -
where Riccardo became deputy chief executive.
In 2013, while working at UBS, Orcel advised Qatar's
sovereign wealth fund on its investment in VTB.
Analysts at Jefferies said it was unclear if UniCredit's
interest was part of its normal duty to shareholders to look at
opportunities, or a serious intent to pursue an acquisition.
"While this would strictly fit with UniCredit's stated
guidance to consider 'in-market' consolidation opportunities,
the news is likely to be met with some scepticism/caution given
the scale of the business and potential implications for excess
capital return," Jefferies said.
($1 = 0.8797 euros)
