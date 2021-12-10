Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  UniCredit S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    UCG   IT0005239360

UNICREDIT S.P.A.

(UCG)
  Report
UniCredit to Launch EUR651.6 Million Buyback Next Week

12/10/2021 | 01:16am EST
By Cristina Roca

UniCredit SpA said late on Thursday that it will start a share buyback program next week.

The Italian bank will buy back shares for a total of up to 651.6 million euros ($735.8 million), representing up to about 4.94% of its share capital.

The buyback program, the bank's second this year, is expected to wrap up in the first quarter of 2022.

The shares that will be bought back will be cancelled.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0116ET

Financials
Sales 2021 17 738 M 20 041 M 20 041 M
Net income 2021 1 419 M 1 603 M 1 603 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 28 494 M 32 154 M 32 193 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 82 107
Free-Float 88,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 12,80 €
Average target price 13,90 €
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Orcel Chief Executive Officer
Stefano Porro Group Chief Financial Officer
Pietro Carlo Padoan Chairman
Ranieri de Marchis Co-COO & General Manager
Carlo Vivaldi Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNICREDIT S.P.A.67.36%32 154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.47%474 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.69%361 409
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%245 164
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.41%207 456
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.72%197 009