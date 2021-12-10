UniCredit to Launch EUR651.6 Million Buyback Next Week

By Cristina Roca



UniCredit SpA said late on Thursday that it will start a share buyback program next week.

The Italian bank will buy back shares for a total of up to 651.6 million euros ($735.8 million), representing up to about 4.94% of its share capital.

The buyback program, the bank's second this year, is expected to wrap up in the first quarter of 2022.

The shares that will be bought back will be cancelled.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 0116ET